The martial arts-inspired brawler Sifu will be getting will be getting a major update on the Nintendo Switch next week.

It's the Arenas Expansion, which was previously released on other platforms in March of this year. According to Nintendo Everything, it will launch on 15th June 2023, alongside 'update 3' - excluding the Replay Editor.

The Arenas is a free expansion where players must work through a combat challenges across multiple dynamic locations. There are a total of 45 challenges of offer, and the update will also come with "cheats and modifiers" to change the way the game can be played.

