Saber Interactive has given us our first look at Wild Card Football, an upcoming arcade-inspired American football game that will be touching down on Switch on 10th October.

We have seen a fair few arcade football titles make their way to Switch in recent years from Retro Bowl to the newly-announced (and very similarly named) Legend Bowl, but Wild Card Football looks to be really rather different.

Instead of taking on the retro pixel aesthetic, this one lands in Saber's 'Playgrounds series' alongside the two NBA Playgrounds games, and has a similarly over-the-top gameplay and big-head visual style to match.

This is no realistic football sim. While tactics and player control will still be important, Wild Card Football also adds in a 'Wild Card' mechanic where you can grant your team special in-game power-ups like creating invisible walls or granting ability boosts. What's more, Saber has teamed up with the NFL Player's Association to include hundreds of American football stars like Colin Kaepernick, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and more.

For a little extra information on the game and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the publishers:

Features:

Create Your Dream Team: Choose from hundreds of genuine pro players, reimagined Playgrounds-style, and assemble the ultimate 7-on-7 gridiron squad. Advance through different challenges and events to unlock new players and other exciting rewards.

Play Your Wild Cards: Unleash over 150 Wild Cards to turn the tide of the game in your favor in an instant. Bust out special moves like summoning walls or invisibility, boost your team’s stats at a crucial moment, or play a Rule-Breaker and flip the rules of the game completely. Become a Champion: Prove your skills in single-player Season mode, climb to the top of the leaderboards in competitive online multiplayer with full crossplay, or challenge your friends at home for bragging rights in local multiplayer. Customize Your Squad: Personalize your team’s logo, uniforms and colors, choose your home stadium, then build unique playbooks and Wild Card decks to perfect your strategies on the field.

From what we have seen so far, we like the over-the-top gameplay that this one promises. If it can bring as much pick-up-and-play fun as we got from NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, then we might be looking at another title to throw into the party mix.

Will you be catching this one later this year? Throw us your thoughts in the comments below.