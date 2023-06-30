Recently, the media was able to go hands on with the upcoming release Pikmin 4. It's been mostly well received so far, with many outlets praising it for its accessibility as well as expanding the Pikmin universe in all sorts of exciting new ways.
Nintendo, as you might have seen yesterday, has now rolled out a demo. Now that Switch players have had some time to explore the game for a whole day and even try out the other parts of the game, we've decided to put together a round up, sharing just some of the impressions.
Here's just a handful of comments about Pikmin 4's demo so far (via social media):
As previously noted, you'll be able to import your save data from the demo to the full game. And if you complete it, you'll receive "special rewards" in the smart-device app Pikmin Bloom. You can see our own Nintendo Life impressions about Pikmin 4 in our own hands on: