Recently, the media was able to go hands on with the upcoming release Pikmin 4. It's been mostly well received so far, with many outlets praising it for its accessibility as well as expanding the Pikmin universe in all sorts of exciting new ways.

Nintendo, as you might have seen yesterday, has now rolled out a demo. Now that Switch players have had some time to explore the game for a whole day and even try out the other parts of the game, we've decided to put together a round up, sharing just some of the impressions.

Here's just a handful of comments about Pikmin 4's demo so far (via social media):

Me when I hit the "thanks for completing the Pikmin 4 demo!" after 3 hours of childlike joy and wonder (I forgot I was even playing a demo) pic.twitter.com/a20jA2aLeX June 29, 2023





But I see what the team is doing and once you clear the intro, it starts to feel a lot more like a traditional Pikmin title.



I was left wanting more, so I'm amped for the full game.





managed to get blue pikmin at the last second, obtained a total of 2700+ sparklium, and completed 82% of the first area



guys i think the game is gonna be good

Just completed everything you can do in the Pikmin 4 demo (it can last for 6 hours if you just avoid sparkilum). Outside of a few minor fundamental changes that would only bother a pikboomer, this game is AMAZING and I'm so excited to play more when the full game drops July 20th pic.twitter.com/RcntWrCTe8 June 29, 2023

Pikmin 4 … is actually incredible 😍 The demo was over 2 hours (ish) and Dusty and I enjoyed EVERY second! ✨ I’m actually SO pumped for this game! pic.twitter.com/Ttuoq69ZTG June 29, 2023

The Pikmin 4 demo is just lovely. I love that you're collecting random items like a GBASP (or "Stone of Advancement") instead of fruit this time. Looking forward to the full game next month pic.twitter.com/1tP7HqUW9D June 29, 2023





I had a lot of fun, and I can't wait to check out the full game when it releases! You can bet it's going to be a regular fixture for me 😊 That's all for the Pikmin 4 demo! Thanks for checking it out with me everyone 💕I had a lot of fun, and I can't wait to check out the full game when it releases! You can bet it's going to be a regular fixture for me 😊 pic.twitter.com/FuFbesroDt June 30, 2023

As previously noted, you'll be able to import your save data from the demo to the full game. And if you complete it, you'll receive "special rewards" in the smart-device app Pikmin Bloom. You can see our own Nintendo Life impressions about Pikmin 4 in our own hands on: