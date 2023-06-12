If you've heard of Squaresoft's Racing Lagoon, then park up and listen. Revealed during the Future Games Show Summer showcase, RESISTOR is a "CaR-PG" that sounds utterly bonkers in concept — but looks absolutely brilliant.
Developed by Long Way Home, Resistor's beautifully explosive racing pairs up with a colourful world and story about taking down a mega-corporation. You play as Aster, who enters a racing tournament that promises to grant the winner "permanent citizenship" inside the cities if they win. Doing this for her sick mother, Aster pushes back against the corporations and discovers a horrible world hidden behind the utopian veneer.
With lovely cel-shaded visuals, you'll be able to explore an open world, make choices that will define the outcome of the story, and build relationships with friends and fellow racers. Combat is all vehicle based and takes place in the "races", and there will be plenty of bosses to take on too. It's basically Mad Max meets Burnout. Who can be mad about that?
Here's a quick rundown of some of Resistor's basic features, straight from publisher PQube:
Features
- RACE IN HIGH-OCTANE TOURNAMENTS - Compete with your teammates in high-stakes contests featuring explosive vehicular combat and gravity-defying stunts.
- EXPERIENCE AN EXPANSIVE STORY - Accept missions from a huge cast of characters to boost your reputation, unlock additional story arcs, and multiple endings.
- TAKE DOWN CHALLENGING BOSSES - Go head-to-head with your biggest rivals in winner-takes-all showdowns to unlock new car abilities.
You'll be able to hit the tarmac on Switch sometime in the future with Resistor, the "CaR-PG" where you'll get to resist the powers that be. A date hasn't been announced yet, but this is definitely one to look out for.
What do you think of Resistor? Will you be revving up for this one? Speed on down to the comments and let us know.
Comments (17)
looks cool but hope theres some appearance customization not a fan of muscle cars or the look of back of the car
It does have me quite intrigued but we'll have to see how it actually "handles" in gamplay.
I'll probably get this as the basic concept of a 'Car-PG is similar to what I wanted from a new F-Zero (sort of MMO meets Gran Turismo). I'll keep an interested eye on this.
…I’m listening.
Giving me Metal Max vibes for some reason. Looks interesting.
@Dragnoran Heresy! Lol. Italian by any chance?
"CaRPG" isn't exactly new. Car battler Joe on the GBA and probably a few more examples has done something like this.
But it is due for more of em.
Graphics look dope.
You had me at Burnout.
Feels like Star Wars: Episode 1 - Racer if the podracers actually had wheels.
A Battle Car Racing style as Destruction Derby, but more wild, specially Burnout style?
I'm In!
Funny that I come across a Racing Lagoon translation eboot (while looking for a Xenogears undub which appreciably proved to exist as well), and the very next day a brand new animesque racing RPG gets announced for Switch. Coincidence? I think so, but one to uncork champagne for indeed. Colour it among my most anticipated releases this (or next?) year out the gate.👍
I'm interested. I hope the ideas work and the gameplay lives up to the ambition.
@GrailUK They had my click at Burnout, but that game has a VERY specific feel that nobody has been able to replicate. I'll keep watching this game, but I'm reserved in my hype.
I like Burnout but this artstyle is just a bit too stupid for me.
@Bret Indeed. Wise words. A fool and their money are soon parted (and have a patreon account...)
Is nobody going to mention Interstate '76? Burnout and Mad Max too, a bit, but this just oozes I76
Tap here to load 17 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...