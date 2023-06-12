Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've heard of Squaresoft's Racing Lagoon, then park up and listen. Revealed during the Future Games Show Summer showcase, RESISTOR is a "CaR-PG" that sounds utterly bonkers in concept — but looks absolutely brilliant.

Developed by Long Way Home, Resistor's beautifully explosive racing pairs up with a colourful world and story about taking down a mega-corporation. You play as Aster, who enters a racing tournament that promises to grant the winner "permanent citizenship" inside the cities if they win. Doing this for her sick mother, Aster pushes back against the corporations and discovers a horrible world hidden behind the utopian veneer.

With lovely cel-shaded visuals, you'll be able to explore an open world, make choices that will define the outcome of the story, and build relationships with friends and fellow racers. Combat is all vehicle based and takes place in the "races", and there will be plenty of bosses to take on too. It's basically Mad Max meets Burnout. Who can be mad about that?

Here's a quick rundown of some of Resistor's basic features, straight from publisher PQube:

Features - RACE IN HIGH-OCTANE TOURNAMENTS - Compete with your teammates in high-stakes contests featuring explosive vehicular combat and gravity-defying stunts.

- EXPERIENCE AN EXPANSIVE STORY - Accept missions from a huge cast of characters to boost your reputation, unlock additional story arcs, and multiple endings.

- TAKE DOWN CHALLENGING BOSSES - Go head-to-head with your biggest rivals in winner-takes-all showdowns to unlock new car abilities.

You'll be able to hit the tarmac on Switch sometime in the future with Resistor, the "CaR-PG" where you'll get to resist the powers that be. A date hasn't been announced yet, but this is definitely one to look out for.

What do you think of Resistor? Will you be revving up for this one? Speed on down to the comments and let us know.