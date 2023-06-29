The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have released a new update for the Switch titles Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, bumping both games up to Version 1.3.2.

This patch appears to be the smallest one yet, referencing some adjustments to upcoming tournaments. Dataminers may be able to shed some more light on this in time. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Ver. 1.3.2 (Released June 28, 2023)

"Mechanic adjustments have been made for upcoming live tournaments."

For now, we have some extra insight about this update courtesy of Serebii.net:

"This patch includes a variety of bug fixes and focuses on a variety of changes for Live Tournaments that are held such as the International Championships It also features a change for the Ability Illuminate where it now prevents the user's Accuracy from being lowered."

This is the sixth update for Scarlet and Violet since the new generation arrived on the Nintendo Switch in November last year.

Have you downloaded this update yourself yet? Noticed anything else? Comment below.