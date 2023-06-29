Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher NIS America has launched a new story trailer for its upcoming action-RPG CRYMACHINA, and we're frankly in love with how this game is shaping out. It looks gorgeous.

Granted, the footage in the trailer is likely from either a PS5 or PC build of the game, but still, we can't imagine it will be altered too much for the Switch.

We'll find out for sure later in the year, though, as CRYMACHINA will be launching on the Switch on October 24th, 2023 in the US and October 27th, 2023 in Europe. Those lucky spuds in Japan, meanwhile, will be getting their hands on the game on July 27th, 2023.

As for the game itself, here's what NIS America has in its official story premise:

Mechanical girls fight to become Real Humans. CRYMACHINA is set in the future, long after mankind's extinction, within a vast, outer-space structure known as Eden.

Here, self-evolving, artificial life forms called Dei ex Machina operate with a single goal:

Human Restoration.

However, when Propator, the First Deus ex Machina and overseer of Eden, is lost...its disappearance opens a rift between the remaining Dei ex Machina.



Become a Real Human to survive.

Intriguing, huh? Hopefully, the gameplay itself will match up to the stunning visuals and interesting premise with this one.

Will you pick up CryMachina when it launches on the Switch later this year? Let us know with a comment.