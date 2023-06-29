Publisher NIS America has launched a new story trailer for its upcoming action-RPG CRYMACHINA, and we're frankly in love with how this game is shaping out. It looks gorgeous.
Granted, the footage in the trailer is likely from either a PS5 or PC build of the game, but still, we can't imagine it will be altered too much for the Switch.
We'll find out for sure later in the year, though, as CRYMACHINA will be launching on the Switch on October 24th, 2023 in the US and October 27th, 2023 in Europe. Those lucky spuds in Japan, meanwhile, will be getting their hands on the game on July 27th, 2023.
As for the game itself, here's what NIS America has in its official story premise:
Mechanical girls fight to become Real Humans.
CRYMACHINA is set in the future, long after mankind's extinction, within a vast, outer-space structure known as Eden.
Here, self-evolving, artificial life forms called Dei ex Machina operate with a single goal:
Human Restoration.
However, when Propator, the First Deus ex Machina and overseer of Eden, is lost...its disappearance opens a rift between the remaining Dei ex Machina.
Become a Real Human to survive.
Intriguing, huh? Hopefully, the gameplay itself will match up to the stunning visuals and interesting premise with this one.
Will you pick up CryMachina when it launches on the Switch later this year? Let us know with a comment.
[source youtube.com]
Comments 13
Woah Pigtails are a bold move for a protagonist. Can this Anime Girl live up to the great pigtailed anime girls? We've got Legendary characters such as Madoka Magica, and Nokia from Cybersleuth on our side.
October is becoming the Christmas of games.
Looks fantastic. Definitely getting a physical copy this October!
My interest has beed piqued.
@TheSaneInsanity it's not just pigtails, but also BUNS. They are literally challenging Usagi Tsukino from Sailor Moon and Meilin from Cardcaptor Sakura
@TheSaneInsanity Can't forget the most legendary of them all.. Michiru Matsushima from the Grisaia series.
https://grisaia.fandom.com/wiki/Michiru_Matsushima
October is gonna be amazing for RPG fans! CryMachina, Disgaea 7 and Sword Art Last Recollection all releasing within the same month.
Looks promising but I advise caution with this. Crystar was probably the most button mashing game I've ever seen.
Does look nice... in the trailer. Let's see how it shapes up in action.
Though I do wish there was more divergence from the JRPG trend for everyone to dress like metallic drag queens with uber-pointy armour and elongated weaponry.
Rooting that this is the one that puts FuRyu on a new level of success.
I need to see more gameplay. I can’t tell if it’s gonna be Dynasty style whack the button and wing it
looks EPIC looks EPIC
This article is better than pushsquare's where they just start talking about a major competitor's game... But this still neglects to mention that it's part of the crystar universe.
I'm really torn on this because the plot looks good. And then... I heard about Crystar. NIS is very hit or miss for me.
Eh...
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm tired of anime aesthetic games lol. The only thing from NIS that interests me anymore is Ys, and even that peaked with Lacrimosa of Dana for me.
