Publisher Twin Sails Interactive took to yesterday's PC Gaming Show to announce that the highly-praised action rogue-lite Ember Knights will be making the leap from Steam to Switch on 18th July.

The game has been in early access on Steam for a while now, but the above trailer shows that there is much more on the horizon for the version that we will see on Switch. Throughout this period, Ember Knights has seen a pretty strong reception, gaining over 2,000 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews.

This is a rogue-lite for up to four players where you play as legendary knights attempting to take on the evil sorcerer Praxis and his army. There's fast-paced action, dodge rolling and a good variety of enemies to wade through — everything that you would want from the genre, really — and the version 1.0 that we will see on Switch sees developer Doom Turtle adding in some fresh endgame content including a new final boss.

For a little more information about the game itself and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from Steam.

In this fast-paced action rogue-lite, play as Ember Knights, the last spark of hope of a universe in turmoil. Praxis, the mad sorcerer, has syphoned the life out of the Ember Tree and fled through the Prime Worlds spreading corruption in his path.

In solo or co-op (up to 4 players), use powerful weapons and skills to hack and slash deadly hordes, defeat epic bosses, free the decaying Prime Worlds and restore energy to the Ember Tree!

This updated version of Ember Knights will make its way onto Switch in just over a month.

