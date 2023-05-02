Nintendo is still showing strong support for Splatoon 3 and as part of this, it's released a brand new game update.

Version 3.1.1 includes some changes to Splatfests, fixes to multiplayer, Salmon Run and various other minor adjustments. Nintendo also notes how the next update after this one is scheduled to be released at the end of the current season:

"The next update is scheduled to be released at the end of the current season. It will focus primarily on balance adjustments and adding features for the new season starting in June."

Here's the announcement of this update (via social media), along with the full patch notes courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:



Update data Ver.3.1.1 will be released for

Ver. 3.1.1 (Released May 1, 2023)

Changes to Splatfests

Data relating to future Splatfests has been added.

Adjusted things like screen brightness and ink coloring on stages during Splatfests.

In addition to adding data relating to future Splatfests, we released this update to adjust how stages look during Splatfests. Please note that we plan on making further changes to ink coloring when using Color Lock in the next update.

The next update is scheduled to be released at the end of the current season. It will focus primarily on balance adjustments and adding features for the new season starting in June.

Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where players who Super Jumped to a player who was using a Zipcaster would sometimes land in an unintended location.

Fixes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the game to crash at the start of a special wave in rare cases.

Fixes to Splatfests

Fixed an issue where the music and performances in Splatsville and Inkopolis during a Splatfest would become out of sync if the main menu was open for a long time.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where edits to a player’s locker would be canceled if the player was editing during a schedule transition.

Note: Compatible with Ver. 3.1.0 battle replays. Not compatible with Ver. 3.0.1 or earlier battle replays.

