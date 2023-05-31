Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Deck13 Spotlight and developer Just2D have revealed a lovely-looking trailer for the upcoming 2D RPG Drova - Forsaken Kin.

Launching on the Switch in 2024, the game is a top-down open-world RPG that places emphasis on survival and brutal combat. You'll need to join one of two factions, each with their own values and in pursuit of their own goals. Which faction you decide to join will impact the rest of the story moving forward, so it sounds ripe for repeat playthroughs.

Here's a look at the game's key features:

- Free navigation in a dynamic hand crafted open world

- Flow based combat system with different combos and weapons

- Tailored story based on your actions and dialogues

- Join one of two factions to survive in this world

- Learn and master various abilities to create your own playstyle

Does this one look intriguing to you? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.