Update [Wed 5th Apr, 2023 10:30 BST]: The first wave of discounts is now live on the European Switch eShop.
Here's what you can snap up for a bargain until 19th April:
|Game
|Discount
|Sale Price (GBP)
|Sale Price (EUR)
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|33%
|£33.29
|€39,99
|Super Mario Maker 2
|33%
|£33.29
|€39,99
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|33%
|£33.29
|€39,99
|Yoshi's Crafted World
|33%
|£33.29
|€39,99
The next wave of games goes on sale on 20th April. And don't forget those eShop cards!
Original article [Mon 3rd Apr, 2023 13:45 BST] Nintendo has announced that a special Super Mario sale will be making its way to European Switch eShops this week, with the first wave of titles seeing a discount from 5th April. More titles will then be reduced with Wave Two of the sale, which is set to kick off on 20th April.
While we have not seen a full list of the titles that will be included in the offer just yet (nor the prices that they will be reduced to), we do know that the first wave will see both Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Super Mario Maker 2 getting their prices cut, and it would be fair to assume that Yoshi's Crafted World and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze will be joining them if the following announcement tweet from @NintendoEurope is anything to go by.
With last month's MAR10 Day sales not making it over to Europe, it is nice to know that more people will be seeing the discounts (even though it's likely that the savings won't be huge).
Of course, the sale kicks off at the perfect time for the European release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which will surely see a fresh influx of people picking up Mario titles that might not have before (nice scheduling there, Nintendo).
Is there any game that you are hoping to see appear in the Mario sale? Take a pipe down to the comments and let us know.
Comments (37)
33% off sale, coming right up.
@Kiz3000 Was literally going to say this lol. They never change.
I'm not a fan of these waves sales they are doing.
Just put them all on sale at once rather than trying to create Fomo
I really wish there was a 50%-off sale of DKC so I can finally pick it up at a price I’m comfortable with. I know it’s selfish of me, cuz that would bankrupt Nintendo.
@ATHFjman18 I know right it's only one I m missing from that image and it's never been discounted enough for me to go okay I'll buy it now.
I think ive most Mario tiles on switch now but how about a mario strikers discount
Actually the Switch has been arround for a while now, how about Players choice/Nintendo selects line. Throw in all those Wii U ports
I still find it hilarious that these decade- old spruced up Wii U ports are being sold at full price in 2023. We're a far cry from the good old days of Nintendo Selects, aren't we?
I have all anyway.
Nintendo sale as always ...
Wait, didn't we have this exact sale like a month ago?
33% sale. Good stuff for people who haven’t played these games yet
stil will be cheaper buy the carts
I'm still waiting for Chicory to go on sale and shovel knight pocket dungeon. UK
Already have all these Nintendo games going into the mario sale.
Damn, I have all those. I was hoping Paper Mario: The Origami King and/or Mario Strikers: Battle League would have a tasty discount. Oh well, let’s hope they’ll show up in Wave 2. Either way, I’m guessing the discounts will just be the usual 33% or whatever it is.
@ATHFjman18 It is one of the best platformers ever, please consider buying at a full price, or 33%off, so we could show Nintendo we want more Donkey Kong.
You never know, maybe this time they might make it slightly more than 33% 😄 34%? 35%? 🤑
Personally I'm glad they don't devalue their IP/software like other companies. Seeing AAA games sell for a couple of quid is depressing.
@ATHFjman18 I know it's easy to conclude it's not worth the asking price since it's 'just a 2D platformer', but in terms of fun and inventive gameplay I'd go as far as to say this is the finest platformer (2D or 3D) ever made. I'd certainly rate it above the likes of Odyssey. Seriously, I would. If it's 33% off I wouldn't hesitate.
lol, generous as always, lmfao
Really need to do 50% for once.
33% off is still more expensive than physical in almost all cases.
Serious question. Would kids enjoy Supermario Maker or are all the levels puzzlejumphellmadebypsychos?
@Thenewguy
Not got Super Mario Maker, but it seems to me that you get out what you put into that game.
If the children are creative, they should enjoy it.
@Uncle_Franklin Thanks.
So stupid to act like these are sales anymore. Just make the 5 year old games permanently 33% off and stop acting like this is some sort of actual good deal Nintendough.
@ATHFjman18 Why don't you just get it physically? Like you said, they don't undervalue their games soon after release like some companies so when you finish that game it will still be worth basically what you paid for it. You can get it used, play through the whole game, and then sell it back on ebay and it doesn't cost a cent. Even if you bought it new (why?), and sold it used, you'd only be down a few bucks.
@Thenewguy Hard to say for sure, but you can play levels that are Easy, Normal, Expert, or Super Expert (all time, within the last 90 days, 1 year, 30 days sorted by Popularity so every level is well made). Easy and Normal levels are levels that anyone could do. Expert aren't even that hard but a fun challenge. You can also choose a category (puzzle, speedrun, automatic, music, traditional, etc.), there's story mode which is great on it's own, new levels are usually pretty easy but not usually as good as By Popularity in Detailed Search or Hot tab or Popular Courses tab, online VS. mode is usually pretty challenging, but online Co-op isn't.
If you like someone's levels, you can favorite them and/or play all of their levels if you want, or play their Super World (a full game). You can decide to only play levels from Super Mario World if you want, or SMB3, or New Super Mario Bros., etc., or you can choose to only list Underwater levels, or Castle levels, or Sky levels, etc. And it shows a red flag on the corner of each level you passed, so you don't ever accidentally play repeats, plus there's over 32 million levels so no one is going to get bored or see it all.
There's also the Endless Challenge, which comes in Easy, Normal, Expert, or Super Expert and is fun to try for a personal high score. You can look at and draw pictures and read and leave messages for players in the Miiverse like comments in the levels that you can turn on optionally. The game keeps track of certain conditions, so the more World Records, 1st Clears, levels you pass or play, etc., gives you various achievements in the form of new clothes for your in-game mii. There's also the Ninji Speedruns which are fun to see how you measure up against other players from around the world to get fastest times. I've been playing since it came out, and still having a blast, seeing weird new never before seen things every day. It's the best game ever if you like 2d Mario.
I guess you can make your own levels if you want to, some people enjoy it, however to me it's just an incredible platforming game that never ends.
@Nintendo_Thumb Thank you! What a great answer. I had no idea some of these modes was in the game. Sounds fun! I might get it now thanks to you. Have a good week!
I hope the plan was to release the next Mario together with the movie launch, but they had to push the game to Q3 or Q4 because of the Zelda delays. That would mean we could finally hear about it in the big summer direct that replaces their E3 show. Still wonder if Bowsers Fury was a prototype or just an experiment.
Will the physical releases get a discount ?
Hopefully gonna pick up 3D World from this if all goes according to plan!
That's a sweet discount. I wanna get Tropical Freeze someday but in physical format, all the others i've already played (except MM2). I wouldn't mind also paying a bit more, since most first party games in my country go for around 45-55€.
@Roibeard64
https://www.ebay.co.uk/p/3016432080?iid=125858463092&thm=3000
Hey ...33% again. Who knew.
Chill out Nintendo, you're being too generous.
64% would have been real nice guys. I have played all these, but still, it would be brand relevant and most people that want Mario have them already, just throw the people a dry bone would ya?
I'd buy if they were 34% off. Nah, these need major discount, 50% might sway me.
wow! thats not too bad, only downside is these are digital games, which possess no real value anymore after purchase. Even at such an amazing discount I would still rather pick the physical version
@Rambler thanks but I'm in Republic of Ireland which since brexit makes ebay buying from the UK a nightmare of whether custom duty will apply or not. Been burnt before.
