If you've already been to see the Mario Movie a dozen times and are looking for a fresh way to enjoy this animated movie, read on... Illumination and Nintendo have announced there'll be special screenings in Japanese from 28th April. These special US screenings line up with the film's release date in Japan.

SUPER NEWS! For a limited time you can enjoy #SuperMarioMovie in Japanese at select screenings starting Friday April 28. pic.twitter.com/G3PLVbIqhz April 25, 2023

GoNintendo points out how these screenings will apparently be "Japanese without English subtitles" but it could also be on a case-by-case basis, depending on the cinema.

Miyamoto has also revealed how the Japanese version of the movie isn't a standard translation of the US release. It's actually been handled by Nintendo to create a more engaging experience for the company's home audience (thanks, VGC).

