If you've already been to see the Mario Movie a dozen times and are looking for a fresh way to enjoy this animated movie, read on... Illumination and Nintendo have announced there'll be special screenings in Japanese from 28th April. These special US screenings line up with the film's release date in Japan.
GoNintendo points out how these screenings will apparently be "Japanese without English subtitles" but it could also be on a case-by-case basis, depending on the cinema.
Miyamoto has also revealed how the Japanese version of the movie isn't a standard translation of the US release. It's actually been handled by Nintendo to create a more engaging experience for the company's home audience (thanks, VGC).
Would you be interested in watching this movie in Japanese? Leave a comment below.
Aww nothing near me sadly but that is really cool of an idea.
Well, this is great considering that the Mario Movie is simultaneously a US film and a Japanese anime film.
Nintendo is Japanese and Toho coproduced this film.
Maybe they can even advertise the film as being "From the producers of Your Name. and Weathering With You" as those are two of Toho's most famous anime films.
That comment about the translation makes me imagine that the Japanese script might be a lot more straightforward and less intentionally comedic compared to the English version. Kind of like how it happens with the Mario RPGs.
Definitely interested! But I don’t see how the Bowser voice actor could top Jack Black. Maybe they’ll cut the jazz pianist scenes? 😅
I may just import the blu ray from Japan so I can hear their dub. I’m sure it will have English on it, too.
