Creatures Inc., one of the partial owners of the Pokémon franchise alongside Game Freak and Nintendo, has undertaken a significant change in leadership, as spotted by Serebii webmaster Joe Merrick.
Tsunekazu Ishihara and Hirokazu "Hip" Tanaka have stepped down as CEO and President of Creatures Inc. respectively, with Yuji Kitano stepping in as CEO / President and Tomotaka Komura as Executive Vice President. The newly appointed posts are also highlighted on the official Creatures Inc. website.
While the change will likely have no material impact on the day-to-day operation of Creatures Inc. or its contribution to the Pokémon franchise, the shake-up is certainly an interesting one. At the time of writing, Tsunekazu Ishihara remains President and CEO of The Pokémon Company, however, his departure from his post at Creatures Inc. does raise some questions as to his immediate future with The Pokémon Company. Many fans will likely recognise Ishihara as the host of major Pokémon Presents showcases.
We currently have no reason to believe that anything further will change in the foreseeable future, as this recent shake-up will have likely coincided with the new 2024 fiscal year in Japan.
As for Hirokazu Tanaka, it's unclear at this time what role, if any, he has with Creatures or The Pokémon Company following his departure from his role as President. His previous work outside Creatures Inc. focused primarily on creating soundtracks for classic games like Metroid, EarthBound, and Kid Icarus. He joined Creatures Inc. full-time in 1999 and became its President in 2001. He also began to perform at Japanese dance clubs under the name 'Chip Tanaka' at this time.
What do you make of this change up over at Creatures Inc.? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
[source creatures.co.jp, via twitter.com]
Comments (15)
Maybe he will bring the Mother series back 😏
C'mon, Reggie! Give us Mother 3!
Good, a change in leadership may help change perspective of how Pokemon games are developed. Hopefully now they will be more creative with ideas and actually hire enough help to finish these games
What can this possibly mean in terms of the prospect of a Personal Trainer: Walking remake?
Also, how is it that it’s always the composers that get the keys to the Pokémon related corporations?
Didn't read the title properly and I thought Ishihara was stepping down as the president of TPC instead 😆. But even if leadership has changed for Creatures, I doubt this would bring improvement to any future Pokémon games. Welp, guess we just gotta wait and see.
I can only assume this has something to do with the Scarlet/Violet debacle.
Maybe the games will return to being quality products now.
... who am I kidding, of course they won't lol. Pokémon prints money regardless of quality.
Who wouldn't jump a sinking ship?
All of the execs should be replaced lol
Absolute garbage company. Maybe they will turn around with fresh management and actually care about quality.
Godspeed Chip Tanaka. From composer to Pokémon president... what a ride!
I got excited for a second thinking it was someone important taking responsibility for the depressing direction of the recent sad excuses of games (not talking about you Arceus). This isn't nearly a big enough shakeup. I think just about everyone probably needs the boot.
They better mention the release date for Detective Pikachu 2 for the Nintendo Switch, I’ve been waiting years for the sequel to the 3DS game and they still haven’t released it yet and I’m not happy about it 😡😡😡
@Vil @Yosher @Axecon You guys realize this is Creatures and not Game Freak, right? They mostly get credited for 3D modeling work on the actual Pokemon, which is one thing Scarlet/Violet did pretty well.
What Anachronism said. Did any of you read carefully before you posted?
@Anachronism They still co-own the franchise. As such, they should still have a say in things that happen with this franchise.
Not sure to what extent exactly, but for all we know it could be enough to make a difference, should they care enough to do so.
Tap here to load 15 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...