A few months after the release of Fire Emblem Engage on the Switch, Nintendo has announced it will be hosting a special themed event in the battle royale title Tetris 99.

Between 24th and 27th March, players will be able to participate in the 32nd Maximus Cup: Alear Edition to unlock a special theme featuring themed background art and music. It also comes with Tetrimino designs inspired by the Fire Emblem Engage game. Here's a look:





Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs! pic.twitter.com/Fl351vvM0h The #Tetris99 32nd MAXIMUS CUP – Alear Edition will run from 3/24 at 12:00am PT – 3/27 at 11:59pm PT!Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs! @Tetris_Official March 22, 2023

The previous Tetris 99 crossover event (a Kirby's Dream Buffet one) took place last December. If you've not tried out Fire Emblem Engage yet, be sure to check out our Nintendo Life review - compared to the previous release Fire Emblem: Three Houses, this one is all about the combat: