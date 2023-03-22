Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bandai Namco's online multiplayer title Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is still getting regular content updates, and the next one, due out 23rd March, adds new raid quests and much more.

Players can look forward to a new Awoken Skill: Beast, new costumes, new CC mascot (including 7 new variants) and a whopping 51 loading screen illustrations. As you can see in the trailer above it will add VS Cell Max.

In addition to this, there's also a teaser of Pack 2 of the Hero of Justice Pack Set - showing off Piccolo (Power Awakening). He joins Gamma 1 & 2, Gohan and Orange Piccolo. The second pack is "coming soon".