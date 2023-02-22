The indie title Sports Story didn't get off to the best start last year when it was shadow-dropped. Since then, Sidebar Games has been working hard to deliver a number of fixes. With this in mind, Version 1.0.5 will be arriving in the near future.

The patch notes for this update have already been released, and what's interesting is there are even more changes to the "Secret Dev Room" listed. Here's the full rundown:

Sports Story - Version 1.0.5 (Available Soon)

Secret Dev Room

Secret Dev Room 80% Removed.

Secret Dev Room secret access patched.

Restored regular access to the secret dev room.

Misc

Fixed a fishing bug that made the player float into the air.

Updated context for Wildlands trash challenge.

Some multiplayer golfing issues have been addressed

Fixed a few places the player could become stuck while exploring

Save file load muddling issue fixed.

Perfect golf hits are rewarded with a distinctive sound.

Golf power shot hits a bit further.

Rustling Vale chipping challenges will stick around after leaving the area.

We reached out to the developer Sidebar Games last month about the Secret Dev Room updates and received back the following response: