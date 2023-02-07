Nintendo has today announced that it will be hosting February's Direct Showcase tomorrow, 8th February 2023 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 9th February 2023 9am AET, finally putting weeks of rumours to bed.
The Direct will be broadcast on YouTube and is said to last for approximately 40 minutes. The presentation is set to mainly cover games that are releasing in the first half of 2023.
As for what the Showcase will actually contain, we'll have to wait and see. The biggie we're all expecting more details on is obviously The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as we draw ever closer to its 12th May release date, but there is a whole lot more that we might catch a glimpse of. This list includes the likes of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Pikmin 4 and (dare we say it?) maybe even Metroid Prime 4 — come on, we'll need to hear about it at some point!
There's also bound to be a whole bunch of surprises thrown our way, so popcorn at the ready and prepare to enter trailer talk once again!
What are you hoping to see at the Direct this time around? Let us know in the comments!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (240)
Can't wait to finally get some proper news on Tears of the Kingdom.
Or Aonuma saying "Lol, you guys really thought we'd release it May 12th"
I knew my spider sense was tingling. Let's go!
I'd love to see the Metroid Prime Remake and the Lara Croft double pack!!
Awesome! Best to temper expectations though, just in case..
So hoping for a new Donkey Kong is a foolish endeavor, unfortunately. Still, I can't wait to see what they'll show us!
Boom, there it is!
Well this was a nice announcement to wake up to
What’s weird is I swear I just seen a fake one of these that said the exact same thing but ok sweet!
I am going to make one prediction.
It will end with an absolute banger of a trailer for Tears of the Kingdom!
Would love to see even some sort of tiny tease that a DKC game was coming at some point.
@mariomaster96 In a way i'm hoping we don't see much of Tears of the Kingdom, we know it's coming in May, if it had its own presentation in a month that would mean we get 40 minutes of other games...
All aboard the hype train!
I’m pretty stoked. It’s been months since the last proper Nintendo Direct (no disrespect to the Indie World Showcase).
Just gonna copy and paste a recent comment from 2023 predictions:
New Paper Mario with another stupid battle gimmick. Metroid Prime 4 cancelled. New Pokemon Gacha game. NSO Price rise. Donkey Kong Banana Eating Simulator.
If I expect the worse, it can only get better right?
...
RIGHT?!
I’ve learned not to get excited. The last time, too many farming sims and RPG’s, that took me back to the 90’s. 😏
I''m not going to wait for news on Prime 4. No, I'm not. I can't. I just...
THERE IT IS BABY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=midzgCDtncA
Hoping for news on Splatoon's next update, Game Boy on NSO and (the potshot) a new Ace Attorney Trilogy myself! LET THE DIRECT HYPE BEGIN ANEW BABY WOOOOOOO
Please dont show us EVERYTHING about Tears of the Kingdom, please keep a lot of it secret.
I want to play the game, not be told everything before playing it.
Wow 10PM UK time?
Huh, I'll wait and watch it in the morning.
Perfect timing Nintendo! Time to see what they have planned for the rest of 2023. Not expecting much tbh but these Directs are always good fun! Let’s go!!!
Nice. Still gonna hope for windwaker even if they probably not release until after Tears of kingdom.
But but but what about the 3pm UK time announcement??!?
Tears of the Kingdom is all well and good, but prove to me that Prime 4 still exists, and more importantly….bring F-Zero back you cowards! 😃
Presented by Hitomi Tanaka with 40 minutes straight of Tears of the Kingdom gameplay I heard
I don't even know what I want (or expect).
Surprise me.
Well, I'd love a new WarioWare game, ideally a successor to Smooth Moves. A return to Wario Land would also be awesome, but there's nothing else quite like WarioWare, while platformers are a dime a dozen.
And please, please, please no paid DLC announcements.
@Johnny44 @Mauzuri my theory is the rumoured Donkey Kong game and the rumoured Mario game are the same game! Imagine a game where you can play as Mario or Donkey Kong...lots of possibilities!!
Pls don't be all farming jrpgs again, ps don't be all farming jrpgs again, pls don't be all farming jrpgs again 🤞
It is 3pm….here anyway.
@MarioBrickLayer : Mario vs. Donkey Kong?
Maybe going against the grain a bit here but I actually hope the Tears of the Kingdom stuff is minimal. I'm pretty much guaranteed to get it so really I want to be surprised by as much as possible and only know the basics.
Just like Nintendo to announce it at a completely random time.
Anyways, LET'S GOOOO
Please, show us a hint of Donkey Kong game that is in development
Advance Wars ASAP please!!
Anything new would be good, hopefully won’t just be promoting games that we know are coming
Fire Emblem DLC, Tears of Kingdom and a big last surprise, which will be the final great switch game, early next year.
I hope we finally get GoldenEye !!
Oh wait...
I mean I hope we finally get Perfect Dark !!
Heck yeah fellas! We did IT! Can't wait to watch Predictions videos.
Im hoping they get to announce the next gen switch for a fall 2023 release
Ow no!!! Nintendo direct. I am so excited. Zelda? 3D Mario game? Switch 2? Metroid prime 4? I hope Zelda will not get delayed again. Lot of new games? This time I want Zelda.
I think the focus will be mostly on Tears of the Kingdom. But I do not think, that this game will come out in May. They will push it to early summer or even as a holiday title, unless they have a big surprise like a new DK, or a remake of either Kid Icraus Uprising or the first Paper Mario.
HYPE. LET'S GO. GIVE US THE GOODS.
Bold prediction: Virtual Boy 2 gets announced
In all seriousness should be interesting to see what Nintendo has planned this year
Well my cousin’s uncle’s ex school friend’s sister’s cousin four times removed’s aunty on her brother’s side works for a soft drinks company and whilst he was replenishing the machine in the waste disposal department’s office he found a shredded document, he took it home and put it together and it revealed :
Wait for it.
Nothing.
Really hoping Tears of the Kingdom isn't delayed.
@Sisilly_G Maybe, but I think there are other things you could do, maybe Mario + DK vs Bowser or a platformer where you do levels as both characters but they play very differently with their skill sets etc.
@JohnnyC Yess, me to.
A Nintendo Direct! All aboard the hype train!
https://youtu.be/9al175InK1o
However, I would love Nintendo to start with the hype for a next console somehow.
I love the switch, but would fancy a bit better hardware next year.
Very unusual timing for a Direct, the day after an earnings report when it's usually the following week. I'll take that L and can't wait to see more Tears of the Kingdom which almost certainly hasn't been delayed.
Personally I am anticipating F-Zero Starfox edition. It’ll be a bit like Diddy Kong racing where the characters from f-zero and starfox race against each other in transforming machines from space craft to anti gravity vehicles and sometimes they need to diversify and defend the planet from Andross attacks,
Zelda Oracle games remake and Golden Sun HD2D pleeeeease!
Wahhhhhhhoppooooooooo
@Slinkoy1 hope not we need a farm sim game break
Are they really show zelda finally?
New F-zero game will be so awesome!!!!!!!!
YES! Had a good feeling about this week 😁 I'm not even bothered about having more games to try and afford; I just love the hype and, for lack of a better word, glamour of an event to look forward to with my bro 😊
SILKSONG SILKSONG SILKSONG SILKSONG!! please please please!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Sisilly_G
I think the recent WarioWare: Get it Together was enough on that front.
Paid DLC, watch it be for the poorly supported Mario Strikers.
Hoping for the Advance Wars release date myself, physical versions of Kingdom Hearts and Persona 3 & 4 would also be welcome.
Further to that, bring on the surprises, they often do
Yay a Direct! Just at the worst possible timing for me! (I'm usually at work or driving home during that time)
Time to do the Mario!
Please more TotK news please please PLEASE!
TG16 and C64 games on NSO. Yay, abbreviations!
In September I after reading predictions I thought we were going to get Silksong, GBA on online, Wind Waker, Donkey Kong to name a few and got nothing I wanted.
I'm not getting my hopes up for this one. That way anything good will be a nice surprise.
@MS7000 I'd play the hell out of a Banana Eating Simulator
Oh no... a Nintendo Direct. RIP my wallet. F to pay respects to my free time. LOL
Just as I cleared my backlog of farming sims. Let's go!
I have two hopes for this Direct. 1. Advance Wars drops soon, possibly immediately. 2. Zelda does not get delayed.
Zelda and Pikmin 4 and I'm happy 😊
I'm out tomorrow night. Nevermind. The news doesn't change if I watch it live. Hopefully I can still avoid spoilers for it until I'm back but I'm not expecting anything massive that'll appeal to me anyway.
Advance Wars, Prime 4, Silksong, Pikmin 4, and more info on ToTK. Those are my safe bets considering this is a usual February Direct.
It's extremely exciting to see there being a Direct tomorrow and it's at the usual later time rather than September 2022's 3pm slot. Hopefully my new microSD card arrives today as all it takes is a few DLC/update shadow drops for games I own in the Direct for my current microSD card to run out of space.
@Hero-of-WiiU #7 "What’s weird is I swear I just seen a fake one of these that said the exact same thing but ok sweet!"
The wording on those Direct announcements are usually almost exactly the same, so you might as well have seen a fake that was a good imitation.
Calling it now: shadow dropped Windwaker/Twilight Princess very soon to build Zelda Hype. Maybe they'll throw in Ocarina.
Bout time. It's been 8+ months since I bought a Switch game. Here is hoping we get a new Wario platformer (let me dream!!).
Vampire Survivors! Vampire Survivors! I need to hunt for Vampires in Vampire Survivors!
@Kalcheus To be fair, out of the things I listed, probably would be the one I would most likely play as well; I would certainly be curious if nothing else. I am just instead hoping for another Country game, or maybe they will finally attempt to do another 3D platformer with DK.
@Randinator123 That is just so extremely unlikely! They could randomly come up with a new version like a lite, Oled, xl and whatnot.
But a new console to be released within half a year… nah!
I would personally say I expect a new console in early 2025.
Ooo, I called it! And it’s in the evening where I live too. Bring on Tears of the Kingdom, Mario Kart DLC wave 4, Splatoon 3 ‘s large-scale paid DLC, Pikmin 4, Deep Cut and Tears amiibo, and more. Let’s fill out that dry schedule, Nintendo!
I could do with some Punch-Out please and thank you.
Whatever it is, it's going to deliver. Something big is coming, I feel it. I call Gamecube VC
I was already looking forward for Gorillaz's new music video and the Gemdrops direct tomorrow,but now there's a Nintendo Direct too?! This never happened before in my life, 3 events i'm interested in on the same day!
@thenikdavies Save the link of the stream so you can watch it without spoilers once it drops online directly
@SBandy1 Just imagine they have something even better to fill that slot!!!
I would like to see Batman Arkham games port for the switch
Hah, I knew we were due for one soon, not that it takes a psychic to predict them at this point. The actual content is still up in the air, though. They could do a big Zelda blowout, but they also might save that for its own Direct in a month or two. I'd like to see some more about Xenoblade 3's DLC, and maybe some Pikmin 4 news. I guess there's also a good chance we get more MK8 tracks and Splatoon 3 content. Beyond that, I really can't predict what they're going to put out anymore. Advance Wars has been cast into the shadow realm, Prime 4 is solidly slated for right after the heat death of the universe, and all their other major IPs are already pretty thoroughly covered on Switch, so anything else they announce is a surprise.
Mario Kart wave 4 plz
i'm excited to see more Zelda and Kirby, i don't know what new game announcements that i want from Nintendo. a new IP would be cool to see. maybe Mario Baseball (depends on how well that ends up being.)
Of course, I’m hoping for a bit more this time. Kid Icarus Uprising remake, 2D Mario, a Mario sports game, and Donkey Kong. A Tomodachi Life would be great but I’m not expecting it. ANY Mario RPG would be appreciated. Mario & Luigi, a Paper Mario without a boring or tedious battle system, or a new Mario RPG series entirely. Mario RPGs need a serious revival.
Takahashi comes out. "The current development progress of Tears of the Kingdom has not reached the standards we seek in a sequel to Breath of the Wild, and so we are making the difficult decision to start production over again. We are handing the project over to the capable developers at Ubisoft. Thank you."
Xenoblade Chronicles X is guaranteed as I just bought the Wii U version.
But I would love a new F-Zero...and some shadow dropped indies please...(and those Zelda ports)
@MarioBrickLayer
That would be lovely, but expecting something like that to be revealed tomorrow is too much, I think.
However, I am expecting them to announce more N64 titles coming to Nintendo Switch Online! If they can JUST give me DK64 and/or Diddy Kong Racing, then I am already really satisfied.
The fact that the direct is so long before the Mario movie has significantly lowered my expectations for a new Mario mainline game announcement. But who knows, maybe I'll be pleasantly surprised. I wouldn't be surprised however be a new Mario sport game; what's left — Mario Lacrosse, Mario Cricket, Mario Pickleball??
My Dream Announcements:
•Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac
•Kid Icarus Uprising: Resurrection
•new 3D Donkey Kong
•new Wario Land
•new Mario Baseball
•Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door HD
•Wind Waker HD + Twilight Princess HD
•Airship Fortress & Luigi's Mansion in MK8DX Booster Course Pass Wave 4
•New racers, costumes, Battle Maps coming to MK8DX
•Mario Party Superstars DLC
•new Avatar: The Last Airbender game by THQ
•A Hat in Time 2
•We Love Katamari & Katamari Forever ports
•Crash Twinsanity & Wrath of Cortex ports
I'm always out for new things/new announcements no one expects or something low-key catching my eye. But Advance Wars getting a release date would be great too.
My absolute dream reveal would be….the GameCube Mini. Never gonna happen but it’s still fun to dream 😅
Oh, dang....
Thursday 9 February 2023 at 5 am !
I have to wake up in the morning at 4 am.
As usual, I will be going in with low expectations.
I predict the following surprises:
Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes DLC
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC
Mario Strikers: Battle League DLC
Nintendo Switch Sports DLC
Pikmin 4
Splatoon 3 DLC
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC
I don't really understand the desire for TotK news; I want to go into it with as little spoiled as possible. Encountering Farosh over Lake Hylia in BotW, for example, was magical and I want that feeling again. From a hype / marketing perspective I understand including it in the Direct, but not as a player.
Hoping as usual for F-Zero, Silksong, Pikmin 4 and Prime 4. (Although at this point I think Metroid Prime Trilogy on Switch and 4 on the Switch 2 might make sense.) Dates for Advance Wars, Sea of Stars, The Plucky Squire, Nine Sols and Little Devil Inside would be nice.
Ideally, I'd like a moment akin to realising what was being introduced when the Prime 4 teaser occurred at E3 2017.
I still think there will be a seperate zelda direct closer to its release date, also I recogn threes a high chance we will see some pokemon Violet and Scarlet dlc get announced tomorrow along with the next batch of dlc for xenoblade chronicles 3
I'm thinking the end segment will be Metroid Prime 4 trailer with a fall release date.
Hopefully some Metroid Prime 4 update and some more Tears of the Kingdom gameplay. A new F-Zero and Golden Sun would be some nice surprise too.
GBA on Switch online
I fear Nintendo will do another 90 second trailer for Zelda with a stay turned for more info soon
Want:
Oracle of Ages/Seasons remakes
A Link Between Worlds HD
Ultra Street Fighter IV'
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Game
Elite Dangerous
New Sonic The Hedgehog (a Classic Sonic game developed by Nintendo)
New Super Mario World
Fire Emblem Destinies: Thracia 776
Batman: Arkham Sagas
Metal Gear Collection
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
Virtua Fighter 6
I’m thinking Kirby news. Franchise has been eerily quiet as of late.
Please, please give us a glimpse of the FF Pixel Remaster collection that includes a font that won’t make my eyeballs bleed.
Here we go again...
I anticipate 1-2 switch deluxe and Splatoon 4. Perhaps an amiibo for a Pikmin. Can't wait.
Social media already melting with folks reading ‘mostly games’ as suggesting there will be something totally not games related.
Switch U here we come!
40mins is a long show reel considering they're supposed to have nothing to release in 23
Weird it's kinda late. I like when they're in the morning better but I'll take it!
Folks, they confirmed in their earnings report today that Zelda is still set for May 12th. They're not going to turn around and give a new date in the Direct.
Knew it would be soon but didn’t expect tomorrow.
Will we finally see towns, characters, and dungeons for Tears of the Kingdom? Sure hope so. :v
Rhythm Heaven Megamix
Diddy Kong Racing
F Zero
Silksong
Wario Land
Mario Odyssey 2
3D Donkey Kong
Mario Galaxy 2
GBA and Gamecube for expansion pack
Timing sucks for me as usual - yay work - but I won't have to wait too long until after it airs to watch. I just need Tears of the Kingdom news to sustain me. Everything else is a bonus.
I really want a new 3d Mario and Mario kart like, ive played this one since the WiiU days come on!!!!!
goldeneye physical with golden joy cons
Various Daylife 2: More of a Chore
10pm UK time, have to be up next day at 4am. Ouch. Never missed a direct before.
I have a feeling the ADVANCE WARS will finally get it's release date; probably April or June (we know what will dominate May). Other than that, I have quit trying to guess things. Maybe we will get a Mario movie tie-in announced....
Metroid Prime for Switch?!?!
Predicting an epic Tears of the Kingdom trailer at the end of the direct
Keeping my expectations in check for this. There won't be any new Pokèmons no new Marios and there definitely won't be any Twilight Princess and Windwaker ports either.
I've gotten really patient now that there is about a zero percent chance of new hardware this year or even early next year. So my anticipation isn't too high for this. Will be fun to see more of TotK but it's not like I need to see more to know if I'll buy it. Seeing a bit more of Pikmin 4 would be great.
I'm nervous about Prime 4, though. I thought they would just push it to the next hardware. If they don't, I'll have a weird FOMO about what could have been. (I'm sure Retro and Nintendo found a way to make it work with the Switch, but I've been playing a lot of PS5 on big 4k, so I'm getting accustomed.) Then again, the Prime games always had way more to offer than cutting edge graphics.
I'd almost prefer a surprise of some kind, like the next big Mario game.
What would probably get me the most hyped, maybe ironically?, is the old Metroid Prime games finally announced for the Switch in some way. Bring on the old!
@JnFnRu I'm sure they'll announce a new Mario Kart along with the Mario Kart dlc...
Great, Let's see what news awaits tomorrow; I would like to see games that I have been waiting for for a while, however, the important thing is that there are news for everyone. ^•^
on the other hand, the whining and the drama because did not get what was expected and saying that as always, it will be a boring Direct; they will be the order of the day, and do not say that it is not true!
Oh well, to wait tomorrow
Alright prediction time
I hope they reveal Super Mario Bros. 5
Mario Paint on nso (is it there already?) is my prediction
Whoa I just had a hunch we were due for a Direct very soon. It is February and all.
They aren't giving us much time, but cue the speculation!
I personally hope for a quiet, waning-years-of-the-Switch Direct with a decent look at Zelda because my backlog is beyond ridiculous. I'm dreading they'll announce some more physicals I'll feel compelled to buy. @[email protected];;
Although, it would be nice to see an update for the Suikoden remasters. Silksong and Outer Wilds?
Time to load my WT gun with the usual rounds like FFXIII Collection, Dishonored [Collection], Project X Zone 3 and whatnot. Even Mass Effect recently rose in my portbegging ranks as of late as I found myself relatively hooked on the PS4/laptop version (and speaking of my laptop, if it can run more or less run NFS Payback, I don't see why Switch couldn't, especially since Frostbite has been successfully brought over before👀). And there's always infinitely more I'd be in the market for - more Squeenix stuff like FF Type-0, anything Just Cause and the rest of Star Ocean, more IF/CH stuff like Dark Rose Valkyrie and Omega Quintet, more Tales games, more G7-chained classics like Eternal Sonata and, as of near future, Lost Odyssey, more overdue freemiums like Genshin and Disney Speedstorm... and all of that despite the bunch we already know to be announced! Yes, I'm greedy, why else would my library alone be a four digit number?
You know what, might as well wish for something that's naturally unrealistic enough (although a "shut up and take my money" case if it ever happened, too) to render everything aforelisted highly probable in comparison:
Year 10 of hoping Nintendo is making a new Wario Land game
it's like Nintendo was waiting for me to leave 🥲
@aaronsullivan Lord Yupa please reassure us: will we have more news tomorrow about the "blue clad one"?
'Please understand, this Direct will focus exclusively on all the games that will no longer be available to purchase once the Wii U & 3DS shops close. Please took at a look at what we're taking from you.... Switch Click noise'
HYPE! About 40 minutes, that's a lot of games. I can't wait.
The desire to make a Mother 3 joke here is immense, but we all know that won't happen. ToTK news is inevitable, but I can't say I'm really hyped for it, I just can't wait to see what surprises are in store. Deltarune news maybe? Eh, probably not, but, I'm excited nonetheless.
Maybe announce something like Mario Odyssey 2 to coincide with the upcoming movie?
Bruh, that is early. But hey, im excited but expectations low as always
YES! I WAS CORRECT! WE WERE ALL CORRECT!
My prediction:
On the plus side: new hardware announced!!!
On the minus side: it’s a Zelda themed OLED model of the existing Switch
@sanderev to be fair, usually normal Nintendo Directs are about 40 minutes long
Obviously hope we'll get to see more of Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4, various DLC announcements between Mario Kart, Engage etc., but most of all I'm looking forward to all the surprises (including Advance Wars finally being released and anything about Metroid Prime 4, please) from both Nintendo and third parties!
@teo_o Haha. Wouldn't that be fun to have a modern Nausicaa open world game? The airships, the kingdoms, venturing into the Sea of Decay (Toxic Jungle). Seems like somebody should get on that, but I'm betting Miyazaki-san would not want other stories to be told there that would almost inevitably focus on continual violence... decades of inspiration for Japanese video games will have to be enough.
The big news tomorrow will be the launch of their new system the Wii-U-Mii aka the Wii U++. Nintendo insiders say that the company is going this route because they are sick of all of this success so they have decided to throw a wrench in the works. Because the "new" system will actually be a "emulation only" set up Nintendo will have 1000's of "hit" games ready at the go. The Wii-U-Mii will first focus on the entire Gameboy library and then move on to the DS and 3DS family. Nintendo claims to have resolved the DS dual screen needs by simply making you buy a second TV and a boat load of useless wires to display both screens together. Stay tuned for more Snor-tastic snooze, I mean news.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Cloud Edition. I am calling it.
If there was ever a direct that needed a big new announcement, it’s this one.
I won’t settle for anything less than the Oracle remakes.
Can't wait. The Xbox Direct stealth drop of HI Fi Rush was fantastic, but hopefully the OG Direct shows the kids how it's done even bigger. snap
@JohnnyMind I am waiting for Resident Evil 4 Remake Cloud Edition to be announced. I know it will happen.
@N00BiSH
I would love that, but don't think it's ever going to happen. Nintendo doesn't even need to tack a number on to cash in on the nostalgia element. They also really don't care too much for the 80's and 90's generation. They know we're going to buy whatever Mario or Kirby or Zelda they put out.
But it would be great.
Also, at this point, I'd be fine if they saved Metroid Prime 4 for the next console. Looking at standard HD after playing on a 4k console and TV is almost painful to watch. I just went back to switch for Fire Emblem: Engage, and it feels like looking back at Wii graphics.
Yey I'm happy! ...But it also feels like it came without all the usual smoke it usually does...
I am trying to think of things to put on my Nintendo Direct Bingo card. So far I have: (lots of) Tears of the Kingdom and a big bag of disappointment.
@Bunkerneath Got an easy fix for you: don't watch the segment on TotK.
I think Afterimage will be shown in the direct as well. But other than that, I really don't know what will be shown
New console announced for April.
Bring back Mario 35!!
@Clammy they're not announcing a console in this direct. They said only games will be shown.
@Slinkoy1 I sure am glad I love farming rpgs 🤣
Octopath 2 demo, final fantasy 1-6 release date and maybe some news on suikoden remasters would be great
@emj2010 I forgot about the suikodens coming back, good call
ARMS 2 BABY LETS GO WOO
@anoyonmus : well they would say that wouldn’t they?
Here's hoping "focusing on games releasing in the first half of the year" leaves room for updates on other titles (Metroid Prime 4) and at least reveals of others, like a new Mario or DK game
@Johnny44 another 2D game like Tropical Freeze? Meh. We’ve had enough of those. We need another DK64 type game. 3D platforming
Donkey Kong opens.
Metroid Prime 4 closes.
TotK only gets a mention by the presenter, who reaffirms May release and that much more information is coming at a later date.
Finally a proper Zelda Tears of the Kingdom trailer!
Had a feeling a Direct was coming soon and have been watching out for this news. Hopefully this will be an epic Direct for the ages; with Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and possibly a Metroid Prime 4 reveal it could be.
Thanks for the heads up NL. 👍
hope they give us a new trailer for tears of the kingdom and show us a fully restored ticked off ganondorf supposely the most powerful version of him to date.
@CammyUnofficial yesss, last time I played it, the second one, was on a ps 1 emulator on my pc many, many years ago. Stoked to get on switch and replay!
Zelda OOT remake and first Luigi’s Mansion brought over. I know it won't happen but that's what I want. I miss that spooky atmosphere
I would just like to say that it's such a great feeling to click on to this website and see that huge red rectangle in the news!
I’m just so happy 😭 I needed some excitement for this week! Hoping for more info on fitness boxing fist of the North Star (lol don’t judge me, everyone has their thing)
I really want a remake of EarthBound Beginnings, in the style of Link's Awakening's remake. It won't happen, and definitely not at this direct, but a man can dream, can't he?
@tedwards75 if Donkey Kong turns up, it must be 3D surely? Retro have been on Metroid Prime 4 for 4 years now, so it's extremely unlikely they had anything to do with a 2D Donkey Kong game... and it seems illogical that Nintendo would greenlight another studio to do 2D Donkey Kong?
Unless of course Nintendo did some crazy "development swap" where Retro picked up Metroid Prime 4 and Bandai Namco were given 2D Donkey Kong... haha.
Seems silly to afford Bandai Namco another game when they failed so miserably with Metroid... but then again, Nintendo did give Retro Metroid Prime 4 in 2019 when their last release was 2014 - so presumably something failed/was abandoned by Retro too!
At least Metroid has the amazing Metroid Dread to tide us over. The fact we've had no Donkey Kong for 9 years is comfortably Nintendo's biggest failure in the Switch era.
Donkey Kong is big enough to feature in the Mario Movie, but doesn't get a new game for almost a decade? Pretty stupid if you ask me.
This is exciting! Im not going to expect anything and just looking forward to it all.
I bet we will get Advance Wars shadow dropped tomorrow.
@sonicbooming it’s weird to me that every single comment in this thread doesn’t include a mention of Silksong. To me it way more exciting than even Tears of the Kingdom. Fingers crossed but I’m not holding my breath.
I’m hoping for mcc on switch!
@anoyonmus True, but it's a full Direct. Those always have some good surprises.
@MarioBrickLayer I feel the same way. I really want more info, but give it its own direct and not take awy from all the other, hopefully glorious announcements.
Virtua Fighter would be nice, and a Sega Rally Collection.
Lego just announced the massive LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell set.
Maybe we'll get a Zelda Lego set reveal?
I really hope we're getting news for the Splatoon 3 dlc I want more info about it
Switch 2 launches with Zelda, a new F Zero, Star fox, a new 3D Mario, and a Pokémon game that everyone's been dreaming of. It'll be as powerful as the series x but still portable.
How'd I do?
Apparently im nerdy for being excited for this, but man i cant wait
WOOO! YEAH BABY! THATS WHAT IVE BEEN WAITING FOR! THATS WHAT ITS ALL ABOUT! WOOOOO!
Can’t wait for the spring and summer release schedule look a bit fuller with some eyes ahead to fall releases. Let’s be honest, the current release schedule may be scant, but it’s extremely solid already. Anything else added to the Switch this year is a bonus.
Really looking forward to seeing more about the big game this year… Pikmin 4!
@Davzilla With that description you'll have around 20 minutes of battery life.
Hopefully we finally get some proper Zelda coverage, and some Pikmin 4 (and maybe, maybe a bit of Prime 4).
I know it’s really unlikely with Alphadream being dead but I’d love another Mario Luigi game. That and another Mario baseball provided it’s not ruined by stretching out the content through updates.
Man, I just hope they say something about Outer Wilds. I've been waiting for the echoes of the eye DLC until I can play it under the covers or on the toilet.
I’d be interested in a launch date for Suikoden remaster, but it’s probably not the right forum.
10PM GMT !!! Normally it's 5PM !!!
Can not wait for the direct. I think this one is huge.
Aw, darn, tomorrow is when I go back to work. And I'll still be working when the Direct is being held. I'll just have to watch it as soon as I get home, I guess. Provided, of course, that my folks don't start bothering me about dinner plans the minute I walk in the door.
It was always going to be "1st half of the year" but I can't help but notice the lack of announced games for 2H 2023. Without a doubt there are more 1st party games that will pop up between July and the Fall direct - will those just be announced as press releases?
@sanderev with that description I don't live in the real world lol
What's the chances of Zelda's release date getting moved forward like xenoblade chronicles 3's did?
Awesome news.
I'm excited for this, I can't wait to see what they have planned.
I'm hoping for WW/TP ports, but with Totk coming out I don't see that being feasible, at least this year
I assume we’ll see Tears, maybe Hogwarts. Wouldn’t mind some surprises, even modest announcements regarding collections, ports or even something involving Mario RPG.
May be they will announce “Super Mario Movie: The game” 😝
Pretty please?:
Can't wait to see announcements for the next wave of farming simulator RPGs, half-baked echi visual novels, and indie games marketed towards exactly 100 people..!
I would love some kind of Mario announcement. We've had a Mario platformer ever other year on Switch. It feels right for another one.
My scheduled pass holder preview at Universal for Super Nintendo World is tomorrow 1pm - 3pm so it looks like I'll be drowning in all things Nintendo tomorrow! While in the midst of that I'll try to catch some of the news. They should broadcast it off Bowser's Castle or something!
Just hook it to my veins!!
@tedwards75 we just need a new DK game. A 3D game would be nice but I would take a 2d game
Advance Wars would look great on my Birthday list next month, Nintendo!
Usually I go into a Nintendo Direct full of hype and hope, but this time around I feel surprisingly nonplussed.
But what would I like to see announced tomorrow? Well, that rumoured Wind Waker HD port would be a great start, and for something from left field, I feel ZeroRanger would make for an astonishingly good Switch shmup. But let’s just see what tomorrow brings.
I doubt it will happen, but I hope they announce a new Mario and Luigi game. A Paper Mario all stars would be nice
40 minutes!!! I hope some Zelda and Star Fox. Let’s all do a barrel roll!
@Rossoverde If this proves to be true and they port XCX to the switch now I will personally reimburse you for what you paid if it was less than 50 US dollars. You have my word cause that's how much I love that game.
Hoping for a few complete surprises and confirmation of the Zelda Oled. News on MP4 and Pikmin 4 would be great. Random guess for this direct, F-Zero is back!
Not a lot I'm really hoping for on this one. TotK means we're not getting WW and TP and don't think there's much else too likely to happen that has my interest up that much.
Be nice if we finally got SMRPG or Gamecube games on the Switch, or a port of the Zero Escape series, but I'm not getting my hopes up.
@UltimateOtaku91 I think zero but you will never know.
If it’s covering games for the first half of 2023 I doubt we’ll hear about prime 4 unfortunately…
@Bunkerneath Nintendo will probably do a dedicated direct for Tears of the Kingdom closer to release.
well hot diggidy dog.
Something to look forward to.
@cmbaum Might help to consider that by 'first half' of the year they might be flexing the financial year April-to-April, so could cover releases up to September/October time. Maybe.
Call of Duty……….
Activision want to sell up to Xbox and want to be seen being all good and kind.
I’m guessing one of the small, forgotten series will return. BOXBOY!, Pushmo, Rhythm Heaven, Dillon’s Rolling Western, Custom Robo, Fluidity… maybe even a sequel to a one-timer, like Tank Troopers or Sakura Samurai. It’s high time one of those returned.
There has been speculation about Advance Wars getting a shadow drop on Friday, so this finally might be it.
I'm not going to expect anything in particular, but I'm really hoping for something Metroid-related. Prime 4 trailer and title or a remake, either would be fine by me.
ANY of these revivals would make my day!
Punch Out! Royale
@Clammy lol
Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D remaster for Switch with better graphics, twin stick controls and maybe some additional characters/stages.
@Mauzuri we can hope
Can we get a Star Fox n64 esque style? Please and thank you
Id be happy with anything Xenoblade, Metroid, or star fox announced... But I have a feeling it's mainly gonna be Zelda, ports, and indies.
@Gamergirl94 Batman games and my pie-in-the-sky port is FEAR 1 and 2.
Can't believe how many people suggest Nintendo will bump Metroid Prime 4 off the Switch release schedule. Not gonna happen.
Looks like the Advance Wars leak might be coming true then.
That will be a nice little win.
@Rossoverde Nothing like buying an expensive discontinued game to guarantee an 8k Definitive Director's Cut Remaster version will be announced a few months later. I'm living that rollercoaster regularly it seems.
@mariomaster96 They just reconfirmed the release windows for many games, one of which was TotK so I doubt they'd move it only a day after, but this is Nintendo so I'm not ruling it out.
Pikmin 4 for april or mars and prime 4 for june and maybe just maybe a teaser trailer mario new game i mean its been 6 years too long
@BetterThanVegas @gcunit well I picked up the limited edition for 45 euros (just under 50 dollars) so no complaints in that respect. Will be a good excuse to dig out the Wii U and nice to hear the game is well appreciated!
Apparently there supposed to discuss the Nintendo 3DS as well so is there a possibility that they'll actually postpone the E-Shop closure? Because it would be much appreciated especially for those who still actively play the Nintendo 3DS.
Aonuma: "You probably saw me appear onscreen and expected a Tears of the Kingdom showcase. Unfortunately, we have nothing to show at this time. Yes, we're doing the exact same bait-and-switch again. Here's a Link's Awakening Game&Watch."
Hopefully it’s not as many farm simulator again. I just hope we get things that the community has been waiting for like LOZ twilight and winemaker double pack, which I think would be awesome. Probably some smaller games, then DLC for Pokémon V and S, then Mario kart 8 tracks, maybe another ps3,Xbox 360 era game remastered for switch, then ending with another Mario sports game and tears of the kingdom.
I’d love to see a brand new 2D Zelda, though there is literally zero chance of that being announced anytime in the immediate future. A proper 3D Donkey Kong would be pretty rad as well (also unlikely). I’d love to see Nintendo give us something starring Bowser; a Diablo-like dungeon crawler with the typical Nintendo style could be pretty interesting. Maybe they could take the approach that a new villain has taken over the Mushroom Kingdom, and Bowser has to fight through the new Tyrant’s minions to reclaim his status as the land’s top villain.
i don't want any remake. I want only new games. More infos on Pikmin 4 and a new donkey kong game.
Please let me see:
A solid AAA platformer like Mario especially with the movie hitting theaters soon.
Metroid Prime 4 Update
DKC anything
A banger trailer for Zelda TotK
F-Zero? StarFox? A man can dream.
Tap here to load 240 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...