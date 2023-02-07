Nintendo has today announced that it will be hosting February's Direct Showcase tomorrow, 8th February 2023 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 9th February 2023 9am AET, finally putting weeks of rumours to bed.

The Direct will be broadcast on YouTube and is said to last for approximately 40 minutes. The presentation is set to mainly cover games that are releasing in the first half of 2023.





As for what the Showcase will actually contain, we'll have to wait and see. The biggie we're all expecting more details on is obviously The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as we draw ever closer to its 12th May release date, but there is a whole lot more that we might catch a glimpse of. This list includes the likes of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Pikmin 4 and (dare we say it?) maybe even Metroid Prime 4 — come on, we'll need to hear about it at some point!

There's also bound to be a whole bunch of surprises thrown our way, so popcorn at the ready and prepare to enter trailer talk once again!

