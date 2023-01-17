Swedish developer and indie publisher Thunderful Games - best known for the SteamWorld series - has shared a new "incoming message" on social media and YouTube teasing something.

Apart from being a teaser for related to SteamWorld, it's unclear what exactly it's for. All we know is that there will be a reveal of sorts taking place this week on 18th January. Here's the message that was shared online:

Darn tootin' 🤠 — SteamWorld Games (@SteamWorldGames) January 16, 2023

Thunderful has previously mentioned a number of new titles - including a brand new third-person co-op sequel to SteamWorld Dig known as SteamWorld HeadHunter. We've also heard how it's got some other projects in development. You can learn more about what Thunderful may have planned in some of our previous coverage: