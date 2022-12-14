The 2D cartoon fighter Skullgirls will apparently be getting a "massive" update on the Nintendo Switch early next year.

In a post on the game's official forums, it was confirmed this update will be arriving on January 3rd, 2023. The aim of this update is to bring the Switch version of the game in line with other systems. This will also add the Season 1 Pass and will rewrite the Switch port. Players can also expect faster load times, better performance and various other improvements. Here it is in full:

"The Nintendo Switch will finally have its day! This has been heavily requested, and high on our priority list, but we can now confirm that on January 3rd, the Switch release will get a massive update! This update will bring it into parity with other systems, and includes the release of the Season 1 Pass.

(NOTE: This update will NOT include Black Dahlia. She will arrive on Switch around the same time that she releases on PS4.) "When we say a big update, we mean it! This update will completely replace the previous version of Skullgirls on the Nintendo Switch with almost a full rewrite of the port’s codebase, fixing numerous issues specific to that version. That means faster load times (over twice as fast as before!), better performance, sharper UI and smoother online play."

Season Pass 1 includes the following characters: Annie of the Stars, Umbrella, Black Dahlia, Skullgirl Umbrella and more. You can learn more in our Nintendo Life review about this unique fighter: