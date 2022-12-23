Yo-ho-ho! Following on from Nintendo's final House of Indies, where Sports Story finally launched, the Big N is slashing prices on some of the console's best indie titles.
From now until 1st January 2023, you can get up to 50% (or more) off of some of the best independently-developed games. Or just add to the ever-expanding backlog of digital games on your Switch. Don't look at us, we're not talking from experience at all.
To celebrate Sports Story's release, why not kick off with Golf Story — the first game in the series — which is under $10. That's a hole-in-one for sure.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Back to the eShop sale! Nintendo's featured some classic eShop titles alongside some new 2022 indie favourite, and here they are:
|Title
|Discount
|Sale Price (USD)
|Golf Story
|53%
|$6.99
|Shovel Knight Dig
|10%
|
$22.49
|Neon White
|20%
|$19.99
|Tormented Souls
|25%
|$14.99
|
27%
|
$19.70
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
|20%
|$19.99
|Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
|40%
|
$14.99
|Return of the Obra Dinn
|30%
|$13.99
|Ooblets
|33%
|$19.99
|20%
|$11.99
|Cris Tales
|80%
|$7.99
|Cozy Grove
|40%
|$8.93
|Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bundle
|40%
|$23.98
|Unpacking
|30%
|$13.99
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|50%
|$9.99
|Slay the Spire
|60%
|$9.99
|Windjammers 2
|30%
|$13.99
|moon
|30%
|$13.29
|Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth
|30%
|$19.59
|Bugsnax
|60%
|$9.99
|A Hat in Time - Ultimate Edition
|50%
|$18.49
|Loop Hero
|50%
|$7.49
|Spelunky
|50%
|$4.99
|Risk of Rain 2
|75%
|$6.29
|Garden Story
|50%
|$9.99
|Overland
|50%
|$9.99
|GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle
|65%
|$6.99
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
|50%
|$7.99
|art of rally
|40%
|$14.99
|UNSIGHTED
|40%
|$11.99
|Castle Crashers Remastered
|50%
|$7.49
|Boomerang Fu
|40%
|$8.99
|I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
|20%
|$19.99
|Rain World
|55%
|$8.99
|Minoria
|60%
|$7.99
Believe it or not, this is just a handful of deals over the festive period. Check out all of Nintendo's offers on the eShop and take a look at everything on offer!
Ghost Song is also on sale
No, not again, no, no, NOOOOOO! I just got three games from the last sale, and there's already another? Well, guess I'm spending more money then... wait. None of the games interest me? Ok... (puts wallet back in pocket and sighs in relief)
I've got $6 burning a hole in my Murican eShop wallet.
The time is now.
Bummed Tunic isn’t part of the sale. Will probably pick up Ghost Song though!
There are some good games here, but most of the ones I wanted I bought on previous sales. I was briefly excited to see Shovel Knight Dig on the list before I saw it was only 10% off.
