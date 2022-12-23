Indie World Holiday Sale Nintendo
Yo-ho-ho! Following on from Nintendo's final House of Indies, where Sports Story finally launched, the Big N is slashing prices on some of the console's best indie titles.

From now until 1st January 2023, you can get up to 50% (or more) off of some of the best independently-developed games. Or just add to the ever-expanding backlog of digital games on your Switch. Don't look at us, we're not talking from experience at all.

To celebrate Sports Story's release, why not kick off with Golf Story — the first game in the series — which is under $10. That's a hole-in-one for sure.

Back to the eShop sale! Nintendo's featured some classic eShop titles alongside some new 2022 indie favourite, and here they are:

Title Discount Sale Price (USD)
Golf Story 53% $6.99
Shovel Knight Dig 10%

$22.49
Neon White 20% $19.99
Tormented Souls 25% $14.99

Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course

27%

$19.70
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge 20%

 $19.99
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition 40%

$14.99
Return of the Obra Dinn 30%

 $13.99
Ooblets 33%

 $19.99

Don't Starve Together

 20% $11.99
Cris Tales 80%
 $7.99
Cozy Grove 40% $8.93
Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bundle 40%
 $23.98
Unpacking 30%
 $13.99
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero 50%
 $9.99
Slay the Spire 60%
 $9.99
Windjammers 2 30%
 $13.99
moon 30%
 $13.29
Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth 30%
 $19.59
Bugsnax 60% $9.99
A Hat in Time - Ultimate Edition 50% $18.49
Loop Hero 50% $7.49
Spelunky 50% $4.99
Risk of Rain 2 75% $6.29
Garden Story 50% $9.99
Overland 50% $9.99
GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle 65% $6.99
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap 50% $7.99
art of rally 40% $14.99
UNSIGHTED 40% $11.99
Castle Crashers Remastered 50% $7.49
Boomerang Fu 40% $8.99
I Was A Teenage Exocolonist 20% $19.99
Rain World 55% $8.99
Minoria 60% $7.99


Believe it or not, this is just a handful of deals over the festive period. Check out all of Nintendo's offers on the eShop and take a look at everything on offer!