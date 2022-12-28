A severe vulnerability affecting several Nintendo consoles was found recently, with the potential to allow unauthorised access to Switch, 3DS, and Wii U via a host of online games. It's reported that for some time Nintendo has been working to patch games to eliminate the exploit known as 'ENLBufferPwn', with several updates already live to address the situation (thanks, Nintendo Everything).
The vulnerability, which has been categorised as 'Critical' on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) and detailed in full on GitHub by PabloMK7, Rambo6Glaz, and Fishguy6564, reportedly exposes a victim's device to complete remote control by simply playing an online game with a potential attacker. This means that attackers may gain access to sensitive information or take audio and video recordings by remotely executing code.
The vulnerability was reported to Nintendo in "2021/2022" by @Pablomf6 — who says they received a $1000 "bounty" via Nintendo's HackerOne program — and it is now understood that the company has taken action to fix the issue in some of the affected games, including Mario Kart 7, which was recently updated after more than a decade.
It seems most high-profile Switch titles have already been fixed, but it looks like Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on Wii U have yet to be addressed and may still be affected by the vulnerability.
Here's a list of affected titles, as per the GitHub page:
- Mario Kart 7 (fixed in v1.2)
- Mario Kart 8
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (fixed in v2.1.0)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (fixed in v2.0.6)
- ARMS (fixed in v5.4.1)
- Splatoon
- Splatoon 2 (fixed in v5.5.1)
- Splatoon 3 (fixed in late 2022, exact version unknown)
- Super Mario Maker 2 (fixed in v3.0.2)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (fixed in late 2022, exact version unknown)
It's speculated that other games may also be affected by the vulnerability, although that's unconfirmed at present.
For a look at the exploit in action, take a peek at the below video from PabloMK7 which demonstrates an attacker (left console) remotely taking over an unmodified 3DS (right side) by copying a return-oriented programming (ROP) payload and executing it remotely. The victim console is then forced to run a custom firmware installer and it's thought that the same technique would allow an attacker to steal sensitive information from a remote console. Thankfully, this has now been fixed and can no longer be carried out if you're running the latest version of the software, so be sure to update if you haven't!
Nintendo's relatively limited approach to online play seems to have its advantages when it comes to security issues like this, as pointed out by @LuigiBlood discussing the exploit:
Those two games mentioned are Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon, so if you still play either of those titles online on your Wii U, we recommend exercising extreme caution or avoiding them altogether until more information is available. We'll update this article if further details come to light.
What do you make of this? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
[source github.com, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments (27)
Get em patched I say.. more security is always welcomed.
Can you use this to take control of your own hardware?
Tom Nook tried to take over the kart industry by introducing the squid slime based fuel. Good thing Nintendo nipped that in the bud.
Weird it's only first party Nintendough titles lol. Quality work guys.
NL covered something a little more objectively than My Nintendo News, for once. They just put on their list "probably more!" at the bottom and left it at that. But they're not exactly known for being subtle...
@theModestMouse Why would Nintendo patch vulnerabilities in somebody else’s game?
Awesome. I was hoping for a way to soft mod my patched switch. If this turns into a viable way of installing CFW, then i'm all for it. Once again, Not condoning piracy at all, but if there's a way to dump the games you've paid for and own to a PC for personal use in an emulator, then yes please. I don't play online switch games so, I'm happy not to update.
@theModestMouse How do you wanna know that?
Wait so this has been a thing for A DECADE? That’s terrifying
Anyone else remember when the 3DS launch and Nintendo thought it was a good idea to have users share system updates through StreetPass? (luckily, I don't think they ever actually USED that, but I do remember it was an announced use of StreetPass)
@Munchlax From the article - The vulnerability was reported to Nintendo in "2021/2022" by @Pablomf6
@BabyYoda71 The NDF would have you think otherwise, since they don't care.
Finally, a stability update with purpose.
@SonOfDracula I’m sorry, but I don’t understand the point you are trying to make.
@Munchlax That you didn't read and understand the article before commenting? Yeah, that makes sense, actually.
It's a good thing somebody told Nintendo about it and got a good payment out of it too. Though I don't play multiplayer online games on my Super NES, GBA, Nintendo DS, 3DS, GameCube, Wii, and Wii U anymore I'm glad someone found an exploit that needs to be rid of.
@Luigi05 That made me laugh a lot
@Serpenterror Since when did SNES or GBA games have online? 🤣
@SonOfDracula
I was responding to ModestMouse, who was questioning why the list only includes 1st party titles. I was saying why wouldn’t there only be 1st party titles, why would Nintendo release a patch for a game by another developer. I do not see how the time period in which the vulnerabilities were reported is relevant to my point.
Thank you for the stability.
Oh, that explains the ARMS update out of nowhere.
@Munchlax It was reported TO Nintendo lmfao, that’s the key point you’re missing 😂
@SonOfDracula I know? What was wrong with my original point?
@TowaHerschel7 They do have online play, just not in the USA. I play GBA game like Mario Kart: Super Circuit online in Japan against my fellow follower via a Japanese server. Though it act like an alternative to link play, it does require an internet server similar to Kaillera in able to do it. Super NES games like Doom, Mortal Kombat II, WeaponLord, and Super Street Fighter II had online play via a service called XBand. It's only available for a short time, only in North America, and only for the Super NES and Sega Genesis.
@Munchlax I think he (Son of Drac) just wants to argue and didn’t read the comments well enough to understand what your original comment was about 🙂
If someone hacked my Nook Inc Bank account my life would be devastated
@Serpenterror finding such errors is hard work, which might take weeks or month of research and trial&error. 1.000 $ is not a good payment. Considering how critical this issue is, other big companies would have payed probably 10.000 $
But it is good: If Nintendo does not pay well, the next easy to use security issue (with less critical impact for users) might be used for homebrew.
