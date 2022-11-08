In amongst the wave of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet announcements that we have come across today, Pokémon Unite has revealed that it will be host to a special collaboration with the latest entry in the franchise which includes in-game fashion items, backgrounds, stickers and more.

According to Serebii.net, this collaboration will take place in two different 'waves' (or three if you don't have the game - don't worry, we'll explain). The first items will be made available from Scarlet and Violet's launch date on 18th November, 2022, where players can log into Unite and receive backgrounds, frames and in-game stickers based on the series' newest starters: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. Each of these items will be available until 1st February, 2023.





Details @ pic.twitter.com/kUdEeh6UN0 Serebii Update: Pokémon UNITE will give you the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Main Character outfits if you log in to Pokémon UNITE on a Switch with a Scarlet & Violet save file from December 1stDetails @ https://t.co/gDbXkHT3ar November 8, 2022

Following this initial stage, if you own Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, from 1st December, 2022, you will be able to log into Unite on your Switch where you will receive the main outfit of the Scarlet and Violet avatars - yes, shorts, hat and all. This event will also run until 1st February and you can check out the image in the above tweet to see the 'fit that you could be rocking in Unite.

Those who aren't quick off the mark in grabbing a copy of Scarlet and Violet but still want to get involved in the collaboration, fear not! The event will also run from 1st January-1st February, 2023, where you will be able to receive the above in-game merch without needing a copy of the new game. Yep, there is truly no excuse not to be repping Paldea in that shorts and hat combo.