No Man's Sky flew onto Switch last month, proving the 'impossible port' to be very much possible. Now, as we have come to expect from Hello Games, more content will be soaring our way soon, this time in the form of the year's limited-time expeditions re-appearing on our radar.

Expeditions have been a mainstay of No Man's Sky since they started in 2021. A way to give the game a progression-based twist, the four events which ran during 2022 (Exobiology, Blighted, Leviathan, Polestar) have provided cool rewards and a closer look at just how big this game actually is. Hello Games' announcement that these will be returning to the game means that those who played and missed out on certain elements before can dive back in, while those of us on Switch will be able to experience the expeditions for the first time.

The events will continue to have their two-week runtime, with the first, Exobiology, starting tomorrow before running one after the other through until January 2023. The full timetable is as follows:

Expedition 5 (Exobiology): 24th Nov - 8th Dec

Expedition 6 (Blighted): 8th Dec - 22nd Dec

Expedition 7 (Leviathan): 22nd Dec - 5th Jan

Expedition 8 (Polestar): 5th Jan - 18th Jan

With rewards ranging from cosmetic items and robot companions to giant space jellyfish, the expeditions are bound to keep things interesting over the festive period - remember, a robot dog isn't just for Christmas.

If you are yet to pick up a copy of No Man's Sky and want to find out how it runs on the Switch, check out our glowing 9/10 review below.