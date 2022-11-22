We've got some exciting news for fans of the shoot 'em up genre, with Edia announcing a themed collection for Switch. It's aiming to release at some point after June 2023 in Japan.

The Telenet Shooting Collection will feature four ports of classic games originally released and developed by Telenet Japan. This includes a mix of PC Genesis and Genesis games. Here's the rundown (via Gematsu):

Granada (November 1990, Genesis)

(November 1990, Genesis) Avenger (1990, PC Engine)

(1990, PC Engine) Gaiares (1990, Genesis)

(1990, Genesis) Psychic Storm (1992, PC Engine)

The catch here is that this collection is being launched through a crowdfunding campaign - similar to the previous Telenet collections. The campaign is seeking 3 million yen (about $21,000 USD) to back the development and marketing of the game. There's been no mention of a physical or local release at this stage.