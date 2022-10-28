Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Hound Picked Games has announced that it is teaming up with first-time developer Tapioca Games on Welcome to Empyreum - a new chaotic hotel management game with the multiplayer mechanics of Overcooked. The title will be heading to Switch in early 2023.

Couch co-op has really seen a boom in the past few years thanks to the likes of Overcooked and Moving Out. Chaotically completing everyday tasks while shouting orders at each other has become a mainstay of any good party and the Tapioca Games team looks to continue this joy.

Welcome to Empyreum doesn't look like it is going to reinvent the wheel in this genre of co-op - you frantically run through a series of levels, avoiding obstacles and completing challenges before the time limit runs out - but more ways to play together is always welcome.

The game can either be played in single player mode (boo!) or with up to three friends (yay!) and will see you scrubbing floors, delivering food and chasing alien babies through a series of ever-wackier hotel floors - seriously, which health and safety inspector approved a room filled with lava?

For more details on the game's features, check out the information from Hound Picked Games below.

A Very Special Hotel...

Tommy, a narcissistic influencer; Miriam, a desperate mother; Elisabeth, a lucky girl, and Apolo, a depressed musician, arrive at the Empyreum Hotel, an enchanted place that takes away what they love most.

To get it back, they must work, carrying out different tasks, floor after floor until they reach Beatriz's office, the hotel manager. Welcome to Empyreum features a unique setting for the genre: a very special hotel with a funny sense of humor that complements an elaborated narrative.

4 Players Coop Fun

You can book a room just for you or bring your friends! Up to 4 players can work together in order to control the madness of the hotel.

The better the coordination and communication of the team, the cleaner the rooms will be and, therefore, the happier the guests will be during their stay. Remember: the guest is always right! (even if they are lazy sloths or gluttonous gummy bears...)

While the graphics and mechanics might not look up to Overcooked-levels just yet, we are big fans of this style of party play so we are excited to learn more information in the coming months.

What do you make of Welcome to Empyreum? Run on down to the comments to let us know!