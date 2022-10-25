Verification ticks are an important part of social media and websites like YouTube nowadays - allowing users to easily identify legitimate channels and accounts. With this in mind, it seems Nintendo's American YouTube channel has recently lost its tick.
As highlighted in a post on the Nintendo subreddit (via GoNintendo), the Nintendo channel for America, simply called "Nintendo" has recently been renamed to "Nintendo of America". In the process, it has lost its verification badge.
The Nintendo of America channel will no doubt get its check mark back sooner or later. Until then, this is essentially a heads-up that it's had a name change, and that it's still the official channel and not a fake account. Another easy way to work this out is by looking at the subscriber count. The real channel has around 8.61 million subs.
As some comments in the same thread suggest, this name change could possibly be due to new YouTube policies or even tied to Nintendo wanting particular branding on certain channels. If you aren't already subscribed to Nintendo's YouTube channels, it's well worth it - with new trailers normally uploaded every week.
If we hear any updates about this story, we'll let you know.
[source reddit.com, via gonintendo.com]
Comments (30)
Slow news day, huh?
YouTube messes up stuff all the time, someone got a copyright for bobomb battlefield by Sony.
Reddit comments mention that this could be the result of Youtube’s new handle system, as NCL will most likely be the one that keeps their verified “Nintendo” handle
...Thought this said that their channel was removed. lol
Old news at this point.
We’re getting the good stuff today, eh nintendolife
They should get their verification check in due time, Youtube screws all constantly.
@Joeynator3000 I thought so too. My heart almost stopped when I misread the article. Lol😅
Probably a growing pain as a result of YouTube implementing their new "Handles" system.
Since YouTube is continuing to push in the direction of a social media platform like TikTok even though it's best enjoyed as a media consumption platform.
Oh no! I sure hope this gets fixed- and soon! I mean, wow- a huge company losing its tick on YouTube?! Doesn’t bear thinking about! Thanks for bringing this to everyone’s attention NintendoLife! Let’s all rally together and get that tick back!!!!
@Shepdawg1 Pretty sure you don’t know what that phrase means…
@larryisaman Is that meant to be sarcasm? It’s news related to Nintendo, why wouldn’t there be an article on it?
@blindsquarel I can't wait for tomorrow.
Nintendo drops a bowl of peas
@Shepdawg1 I’m going to say this loudly for you and all the others who comment about “slow news days.”
Just because YOU don’t find a particular story newsworthy doesn’t mean it isn’t. You have the freedom to scroll through and read whatever IS of interest to you, yet you’re here being passive aggressive instead.
I’m not sure what you get out of it, but I advise you to stop. If you’re part of this community, perhaps you could at least try to respect it.
@BabyYoda71 “ Pretty sure you don’t know what that phrase means…”
Whatever floats your boat, man…
@RupeeClock Speaking as someone who has been a YouTuber since the dawn of YouTube, the new "handles" system has absolutely nothing to do with this. "Nintendo of America" has reserved @Nintendo. Heck, a channel's handle doesn't need to be the same as its name nor even be related to it, even for verified channels. It can be customized however you want. And by the way, this isn't even the first time YouTube has supported handles! It's been years since they went away, but there was a period when it was a thing.
Also, YouTube is and always has been a social media platform. Literally the entire point of YouTube is sharing posts (that happen to practically always be videos in this case) with other people and then getting a bunch of comments on those posts, with people sometimes following each other. And occasionally someone actually looks at your profile. It actually used to be way more similar to typical social media platforms than it is now. YouTube has gone through several major paradigm shifts.
P.S. They changed the channel name a month ago. Y'all are way behind.
This is like the "This is Miyamoto" crisis from earlier this year. It's a free-for-all. Anyone could be Nintendo of America.
@xjulianvel By definition, it's not news if it isn't new.
Nintendo life: posts news about Nintendo on a Nintendo news site
Nintendo life community: angry that news about Nintendo was posted on a news site about Nintendo
@XerBlade Good on you for knowing about this already, but there is enough of an audience who didn’t know. My original point stands:
Just because it’s not news to YOU doesn’t mean it’s not news to others.
If you or anyone else are regularly getting Nintendo news faster via other sources, why come to Nintendo Life just to make others (and the team) feel like crap? It’s unproductive and disrespectful to the entire community.
I find it silly that they loose it by changing the channel's name, but it does make complete sense for that to happen.
Thank god they clarifed, I didn't want to accidentally go onto Nintendo of Canada's YouTube Channel.
@Shepdawg1 You can’t really say it’s a slow news day if it’s only one hour into the day and the one news story so far happens to be related to something you consider uninteresting. Especially since this happens to be a lot more important than people seem to think, you’re all massively underestimating how much verification ticks mean
@Purgatorium Anyone could easily get 8.61 million subscribers instantly by naming themselves Nintendo of America…
@HotGoomba Lol, but Canada’s actually part of North America?
@Kermit1
Hey, that’s big stuff right there.
@HotGoomba Were too nice to get our tag taken away.
@blindsquarel huge news
@BabyYoda71 I’d argue that you’re overestimating their worth, especially on YouTube. From what I can tell, they don’t even appear on the mobile app. There are some places where they can be important, but on a channel for a large corporation dedicated to video games, it ultimately means very little. Besides, this is Nintendo. They’ll be re-verified within a week tops, so this news is pretty meaningless in the grand scheme of things. Also, I’m in North America, so this came towards the end of my day.
i thought this happened like a week ago. i remember seeing the name change thinking it was someone pretending to be the official account lol
It’s kind of funny
I noticed Nintendo changed its old Facebook name ("Nintendo") to "Nintendo of America," so it appears to be something Nintendo's doing across platforms.
Tap here to load 30 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...