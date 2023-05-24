Finding and awakening the four Great Fairies of Hyrule is an incredibly useful thing to do during Tears of the Kingdom. Mija is one of the four, and she's hidden high up in the snowy regions of the land.

To awaken Mija, you'll need to have completed both Serenade to a Great Fairy and The Hornist's Dramatic Escape!. You can also find out where to find the other fairies in our

All Great Fairy Fountain Locations guide.

Here's where to find Serenade to Mija, as well as how to complete it.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Complete Serenade To Mija

Where to find Serenade To Mija

This Side Adventure can be found at Snowfield Stable in South Tabantha Snowfield. If you've beaten the tricky Orochium Shrin, you can warp there. Otherwise, glide east from Pikida Stonegrove.

Mastro and Violynne will be on the stage but they want to wake up Mija, who is sleeping nearby. You'll get the Serenade to Mija Side Adventure from them. But before you can tackle this, you'll need to complete another Side Adventure — check out our The Hornist's Dramatic Escape walkthrough for details on where to find this quest and how to beat it.

If Eustus has returned to the band, however, you can get on with waking up this Great Fairy.

How to complete Serenade To Mija

This involves getting your Towing Harness out again and fixing up the Stable Trotter's carriage. This time

Now you can continue the quest, and you'll need your horse and Towing Harness again. Once you have your steed to hand, somehow the troupe has managed to break their carriage again. This time, it needs a roof to protect the band from the snowfall.

All you need to do is grab a slat of wood from nearby with Ultrahand and stick it to the top of the carriage. And there you have it. Talk to Mastro to get the band in, and then ride the horse up the snowfields and the mountain towards the Fountain.

When you're at the top, the band will play and Mija will emerge. You'll get 100 Rupees as a reward and you'll be able to upgrade your armour further.

With another Great Fairy awakened, Hyrule seems to be returning to normal. For all other locations, check out or map in our All Great Fairy Locations guide. And for other tips, make sure to head over to our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.