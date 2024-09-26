Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Here, we'll be covering the Jabul Ruins Dungeon, which includes all puzzle solutions and treasure chest locations in the dungeon for you.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough -Jabul Ruins Dungeon

This dungeon is all about raising the water level — but don't fret, it's all pretty simple.

Activate the Waypoint, walk forward, and the floor will collapse. Luckily, you'll land in some water. Swim down and Bind the rock to move it out of the way, then swim forward. Do the same with the next rock, pushing it to the right so it sinks down. Grab some air bubbles, and you'll be greeted by a huge fish and a whirlpool.

Swim to the right as fast as you can, avoiding enemies, and pushing crates out of the way. At the end, push the rock with Bind, swim up, and climb the ladder. In the next room, head left and go up the stairs to reach the main hall. Activate the Waypoint, and head north.

Here's the main chamber, where you'll be raising the water level and increasing the geyser pressure. You'll see a purple switch — step on it to activate the first level. Then go down the ladder on the left.

Swim into the dark water, activating the glowing plants as you go. You'll grab a Bio Deku Baba Echo on the way. There are no tricks here, just avoid the enemies as best as you can and swim around, grabbing the air bubbles as you go. A chest with 100 rupees sits at the bottom of the floor near the end of this cavernous section. Swim up and left to reach a ladder.

In this room, there's a deep pool with a brazier stuck to it. Swim down, Bind it, then bring it to the surface placing it in anywhere in the room, Summon and Ignazol and light the torches to unlock the door on your right. In this room, press the blue switch and jump down the hole to return to the dark room. Climb up the ladder.

Head down the right ladder this time, and swim across the water to reach a chest containing the Dungeon Map. Make your way through here avoiding the Bombfish as best as you can, and climb up the ladder on the other side.

In the next room, swim under the bars and get to dry land. Try to deal with the sharks with your own powerful water echoes. At the back of the room is a wooden box — Bind it and pull it out of the grate, then swim through the small gap. Climb the stairs here to get 50 rupees from a chest. Now get over to the wooden platform and carefully walk across the rope to the next room.

Defeat all of the crabs, head through the door, and then press the red switch. Jump down the hole, and climb the ladder. Back in the main hall, ride the geyser up one level and head left.

In this room, you have to make it across to the other side while working against the fast current. Use the planks of wood to your advantage, either Binding them and moving them, or by placing other Echoes on them to make you way around. Keep this up until you reach the left side and head through the door.

Here you want to hit all of the switches. You can do this with Keese, or with your sword, or by throwing pots. However you approach it, use beds and water blocks to get around the room and get the right height at distance for each light. Head up the stairs, press the yellow switch, then drop down to return to the hall.

Go right this time and swim through yet another dark passage. There's a Golden Egg in a treasure chest in the bottom left. Use Bind to move the boulders and planks of wood — for the second set, move the boulder off the top one, then place it on the bottom one, then remove it again so you can Bombfish down to the bottom and grab the Big Key.

Swim back up and head right, destroying the wooden boxes. Follow the water up and swim out. You'll then be in a room with lots of monsters, so use whatever water echoes you have to defeat them all and open the door on the left. Here is the final dark blue switch — drop a boulder on it to activate it. Swim down the new exit, move the plank of wood with Bind, then move the rock to the right so you can swim down and left to return to the main hall.

Ride the geyser up to the top floor, unlock the big door, save it, and enter You'll be fighting an underwater boss, so make sure you check out our guide on how to defeat the Jabul Ruins boss.

After completing the Jabul Ruins Dungeon

Once you've bested the boss, Tri will level up once again, reducing the cost of some Echoes for you. You'll also get a Heart Container and 5 Might Crystals. Leave and you'll find the Jabul Waters has returned to normal.

Depending on what you've done, your next destination may be the Gerudo Desert. If you've already solved the problems in for the Gerudo, however, then it's time to head to Lueberry's to make your return to Hyrule Castle Town to complete the Still Missing Quest.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide.