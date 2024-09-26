Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

You'll recognise this hallway. Anyway, walk up the stairs and through the door at the back. Fight the Darknut and get the Darknut Lv. 2 Echo. There's nothing in the left or right corridor, but you;ll see Zelda's room has been eaten by a rift. Anyway, head into the throne room to find the king. Then Bind the throne and pull it off to reveal a hidden ladder. Go down it, then go down the next ladder.

Now you're in the dungeon proper. Activate the Waypoint and Bind the spinning door to open it. You'll be in a room full of soldier Echoes that you have to sneak past. This is much easier as you have way more Echoes at your disposal, so stick to the shelves as best as you can, and use pots or enemies to distract the soldiers. If you're caught, you'll be thrown into a small room with Echo enemies to fight.

Trampolines and beds are good throughout this whole section, but the guards are also much faster, and can climb wooden boxes, so keep that in mind. Eventually, you'll reach a shelf that touches the ceiling, so you'll need to move the shrubs out of the way using Bind. Box yourself in with echoes to ensure the guards can't get to you. Keep heading right over the shelving until you reach another door.

You're back at the jail cell from the beginning of the game. Get through the broken wall using your Echoes, and you'll spot Impa. You can read her diary on the table if you want. Exit the cell and head right, touch the Waypoint, and climb down the ladder.

Deal with the Darknut to your left, then defeat the Caramadillo and the other Darknut as you descend. You'll then unlock the door to the right. Climb down the farther ladder to reach a chest with a Monster Stone. Climb back up and go down the right ladder for chests with Twisty Pumpkins and Floral Nectar. Climb down the ladder on the bottom.

Here, send an Ignazol through the grate towards the torch by holding down 'Y'. Climb the ladder on the right and light the other two torches — the one on the left will need the charged 'Y' again. Climb back down, then send an Ignazol flying through the grate here. Then, Bind it, and walk north to carry the Ignazol to the torch on the other side. Head through the door.

In this room, you'll want to grab the Gustmaster Echo using flying enemies, but you can also Bind to them and pull them into the pit. Keep walking ahead and use Echoes to jump over the pit to a group of Ignazols. Head through the door on the right and blow down the sand mounds to reveal a chest with the Dungeon Map. Go back into the previous room and get over the big gap with your Echoes to reach a new room.

Activate the Waypoint in front of the boss door and head left. Reach the platform in the middle with the ladder and climb down. Swim through the dark tunnels — be aware of the Bio Deku Baba — and you'll get a chest with 20 rupees and another with 100 rupees as a reward. You'll also need Swordfighter Form to bread the black goo.

Swim up the left side and you'll reach another room with guards in it. Sneak by them by climbing up very high as fast as you can. Press the switch on the top-right pillar to reveal a chest with a Small Key. Leave the room.

Back at the Waypoint, head through the right door and defeat the enemies here. Use a Bombfish on the wall for a chest with 50 rupees, then head south and down the ladder to use your key.

Down the ladder, defeat the Gustmaster and go down the next ladder. The next Gustmaster you can defeat using Flying Tiles, or you can avoid it by going below and using Strandtulas to get to the other side. Climb the ladder, enter the next room, and you'll need to fight two Darknuts and a Ball-and-Chain Trooper. Grab the Ball-and-Chain Trooper Echo then head through the door to the north for the Big Key, the Frog Ring Accessory, and a Golden Egg.

Go back and go through the left door, then go all the way left to return to the Waypoint. Unlock the boss door, and get ready for the next big fight. We have a guide on how to defeat the Hyrule Castle dungeon boss, so make sure you grab that.

After completing Hyrule Castle Dungeon

Once you've defeated the boss — what a surprise! — then you'll eventually wake up in Zelda's bedroom. Head to the throne room where you'll get a brand new costume for Zelda, so make sure you check out our guide on All Zelda's Outfits for a list of where you can get even more.

After speaking to the king, you'll get a brand new quest, the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest. Now you have three more regions to explore — Eldin Volcano, Hebra Mountains, or the Faron Wetlands.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.