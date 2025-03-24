Yes, you read that right. A 90% opening art damage boost is a whopper.

Draw.OPENING-DMG XVIII is one of the very best augments in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, in fact. In this guide, we're going to show you how to get it, right from the start of the game (if you like swimming).

Xenoblade Chronicles X: How To Increase Skell Art Damage

So, you can grab this augment at any time, as it comes in the form of a treasure.

As the treasure skill checks in the Definitive Edition have been removed - bar a few special chests, which you can learn how to open using our field skills guide — these items are free to nab as soon as you travel to them.

And in this case, it will be some effort, especially if you don't have a Skell yet. Top tip; have a skell yet.

We are heading to the location you can see in our screens above, in the top left corner of the world map. Right up here, there's a very easy-to-miss little island.

The quickest way to get here is to boost in a Skell from FN Site 206. You could swim if you're mad for it, although the augment only works with a Skell, so you may as well wait until you've got one!

Once you reach the island, approach from the right side so that you don't disturb the level 80 beast asleep on the beach.

Clamber up over the rocks, and then interact with the chopper wreckage to pick up the Draw.OPENING-DMG XVIII, one of the best augments in the game.

This is a Prime-level augment that can be fitted to any Skell to raise its opening art attack damage by 90%.

Be sure to keep checking in as we find and guide more of the best collectibles and augments.