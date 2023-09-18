After the Festival of Masks in The Teal Mask, you'll wake up the next day and conclude the search for the signboards in Kitakami.

Here's where to find the final signboard, and how to defeat Kieran — once again!

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Where To Find The Final Signboard

Talk to Carmine & Kieran's Grandpa

The next morning, leave the Community Center and head to Carmine's House. Talk to Carmine and her grandfather to find out more about the Teal Mask and the strange little boy you met at the festival.

After the long cutscene — where the truth of the Loyal Three and Ogerpon are revealed — find Kieran next to the item shop Peachy's, and you'll be heading off to find the third signboard.

Signboard #3 - Paradise Barrens

It's finally time to finish the school trip assignment. The final signboard is located in the northwest part of Kitakami in the Paradise Barrens.

You can get here multiple ways. You could be brash and climb over Oni Mountain, or you can head west and go through Apple Hills and north through the Wistful Fields on the west side of the map.

Either way, Paradise Barrens is an easy place to spot — it's very brown and barren (of course). you'll likely spot it as you get to a blue sign on the end of a cliff. Follow the patch to a huge domed rock, and you'll find the signboard and get the final piece of the Loya Three's story.

Well, not before Kieran challenges you to another fight.

How to defeat Kieran #3

Kieran's team is slightly different again — he's now got his ace Pokémon, a Dipplin, in his line-up. And again, depending on your level, he will either have a Poliwhirl of a Poliwrath.

Pokémon Type Tera Type Yanma Bug/Flying N/A Furret Normal

N/A

Poliwhirl / Poliwrath Water OR Water/Fighting

N/A

Dipplin Grass/Dragon

N/A



Like the first two fights, you can get through most of these with Fire, Fighting, Grass, or Electric-type Pokémon. You could swap in some Ice-type moves too, if you're worried about Dipplin.

Once you beat Kieran, you'll chat about his family's history, his thoughts on Ogerpon, and then he'll suggest heading home for the night. Go back to the Community Center and get some sleep ahead of your next task — fixing the Teal Mask.

As we approach the end of the DLC, plenty more battles and mysteries await in Kitakami. Whether you want to progress through The Teal Mask or explore Paldea some more, check out our full Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough.