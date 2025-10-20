Canari is a name you'll become all too familiar with in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but you won't actually meet her for a few hours. Instead, you'll get acquainted with her rather adorable plush dolls.

This guide will explain everything you need to know about the Canari Plush Dolls, what they do, where to get them, and just how to get them

Canari Plush Dolls explained - Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Canari Plush dolls are key items that sit in your inventory and provide a handful of boosts to you throughout the game. You don't need to equip them — as long as you've bought the doll, it'll provide you with the little boost.

There are five different types of Canari Plush: Red, Gold, Pink, Green, and Blue. You'll get your first one, a Red Canari Plush, from Tarragon after reaching Rank Y in the Z-A Royale.

Afterwards, you'll be able to buy more dolls and upgrades for existing dolls wby spending Colorful Screws.

Where to buy Canari Dolls

You can buy Canari Dolls at the Racine Construction building, which is on South Boulevard in the Vert Sector.

You'll know you're in the right spot when you see a construction worker standing outside. Make sure you head inside the building to unlock it as a fast travel spot!

How to get Colorful Screws

Colorful Screws will be available to collect as soon as you get your first Canari Plush. These can be found all across Lumiose City on the rooftops and in many scaffolding platforming puzzles.

You'll see them as they emit a purple glow; don't worry, you can't get every single one immediately, so just pick them up as and when you can.

All Canari Plush effects

Every plush brings with it a different benefit, so they're all worth getting eventually. Here's what all five dolls do, and all the upgrades, including screw cost.

Many thanks to Serebii for recording the exact effects of these dolls!

Canari Plush Effect Level 1 (3 Screws) Level 2 (5 Screws) Level 3 (8 Screws) Red Canari Plush Increases Exp. points +5% Exp earned +10% Exp earned +15% Exp earned Gold Canari Plush Increases prize money from beating trainers in Z-A Royale Increases your prize medal conversion by *1.15 Increases your prize medal conversion by *1.299 Increases your prize medal conversion by *1.5 Pink Canari Plush Increases the amount of Mega Shards dropped by Mega Crystals Small Crystals drop 2-4 Shards

Large Crystals drop 8-12 Small Crystals drop 3-5 Shards

Large Crystals drop 10-14 Small Crystals drop 5-7 Shards

Large Crystals drop 14-18 Green Canari Plush Increases your (the trainer's) health HP increases to 150 HP increases to 200 HP increases to 250 Blue Canari Plush Makes it easier to catch Pokémon Catch rate increases by 10% Catch rate increases by 20% Catch rate increases by 35%

What's Canari Plush should I get first?

For our money — or should that be Colorful Screws? — we think the Blue Canari Plush should be the first one you grab.

This will help make some of those tougher Pokémon much easier to catch. Take that Dratini! It'll just be less of a headache building teams with rarer Pokémon as you progress through the story.

As for the rest, Pink, Gold, then Red are probably the next three you should focus on: you'll need Mega Shards to trade for Mega Stones later down the line, while Gold will help you make money nice and quickly. Red is always worth grabbing if you need an Exp. boost and are training 'mons up.

Green should be your last pick — perhaps if you're struggling with a Rogue Mega Evolution fight.

Become the biggest Canari fan and collect 'em all! If you need other tips, head on over to our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub for more guides.