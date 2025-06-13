We're off to one of Mario Kart World's smaller regions for this selection of collectibles; Cheep Cheep Falls and Dandelion Depths make up a beautiful, seasonal transitional drive which we're labelling the Fall Region, full of crisp leaves, beautiful waters, and Asian and steampunk scenery.

Below, you'll find detailed maps outlining all locations of both P Switches and Peach Medallions, followed by descriptions of where to find them. If you want a similar rundown for Mario Kart World's other regions, head over to our full P Switch locations and Peach Medallions guides.

Note: As with our other collectibles guides, this is a work in progress and we're working hard to ensure this is fully complete as soon as possible. Stay tuned for updates!

P Switches in Cheep Cheep Falls, Dandelion Depths (Fall Region)

Fall Region P Switch Map

In this map, you'll find all the Dandelion Depths P Switches and Cheep Cheep Falls P Switches we've beaten so far. We've assigned each P Switch a number corresponding to a more detailed breakdown of the challenge in the list below. And as a reminder, we'll be updating this map with more Switches as we find them.

All Fall Region P Switches

Fall P Switch 1 (Dandelion Depths)

Mission: "Race up the Para-Biddybud-covered bridge!"

Location: In Dandelion Depths, drive down from the start line to the cavern area, and you'll spot this P Switch on the slope down into the cave

Fall P Switch 2 (Dandelion Depths)

Mission: "Jump, jump, jump, jump, jump, jump, jump...jump!"

Location: Drive straight ahead from the Dandelion Depths start line, then, after driving under construction work, turn left at the red sign, use the boost ramp, then glide to the right to a strip of dirt road where the P Switch is

Fall P Switch 3

Mission: "Weave through the most dangerous traffic ever!"

Location: North of Dandelion Depths, on the border with the Snow Region

Fall P Switch 4

Mission: "Trick your heart out to reach the mountain top!"

Location: On a western road out of the region, near a cluster of round-topped mountains

Fall P Switch 5

Mission: "Take a Yoshi's to-go bag! Or Seven! Or Eleven!"

Location: Directly east from P Switch 4, on a rock

Fall Switch 6

Mission: "Make use of the vehicles along the riverbanks!"

Location: On the riverbank leading west out of the region, right at the end of the P Switch 5 trial

Fall Switch 7 (Dandelion Depths)

Mission:"Collect the blue coins in the mysterious caverns!"

Location: In the underground section of the Dandelion Depths circuit, just before the steep incline out

Fall Switch 8

Mission: "Grab the truck to barrel through the shortcuts!"

Location: On the road near where four rivers meet, between two 'Mario Kart' banners

Fall Switch 9

Mission: "Go with the flow to collect blue coins!"

Location: On the riverbank at the top of the left river leading north from Cheep Cheep Falls

Fall Switch 10

Mission: "Collect blue coins on the slackline course!"

Location: On a mountain near the western river, with three power lines bridging the gap

Fall Switch 11

Mission: "Scoop up what the Super Koopas drop!"

Location: In an orange field off the region's western road, just east of the orange round-topped mountains

Fall Switch 12

Mission: "Look out! Look out again! Look out some more!"

Location: At the bottom of a winding road near the left river, just before a large bridge between mountains

Fall Switch 13

Mission: "Barrel through hay bales to bag blue coins!"

Location: Near Yoshi's on the western road into the Fall Region

Fall Switch 14

Mission: "Soar along a secret route to Cheep Cheep Falls!"

Location: Continue along the western road into the Fall Region, you'll find this Switch near a red sign for 'Mushroom Piston'

Fall Switch 15

Mission: "Show off a very dangerous way to board a train!"

Location: In a stripy field next to the southwestern round-topped mountain

Fall Switch 16 (Cheep Cheep Falls)

Mission: "Harmonise with the world by ringing the bell!"

Location: Enter Cheep Cheep Falls via the northwestern road and head up the flight of stairs on the lift, the P Switch is straight ahead, under the waterfall

Fall Switch 17 (Cheep Cheep Falls)

Mission: "Pursue zen by collecting blue coins!"

Location: In the corner of the Cheep Cheep Falls rock garden section, at the base of a tethered kite

Tip: Perform a final trick boost off the flag pole to get to the rooftop coins

Fall Switch 18 (Cheep Cheep Falls)

Mission: "Seek peace by climbing the falls!"

Location: On a small island at the bottom of the Cheep Cheep Falls river section

Fall Switch 19

Mission: "Gather blue coins on the Thwampy-Whampy wall!"

Location: On a stone wall next to the train bridge over the southwestern river