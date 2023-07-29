The Nintendo Switch was a bonafide hit basically right out of the gate. With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at launch and Super Mario Odyssey not long after, many of Nintendo’s tentpole titles were quickly showing up on their hot new handheld hybrid. It was only a matter of time until we received another iteration of Super Smash Bros., which would be shown off at E3 just several months later.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate promised us the impossible: everyone is here. Yes, even Snake. No veteran fighter was to be left behind, and we got a slew of new fighters as well, mostly ones that fans had been clamoring after for decades such as King K. Rool and Ridley. Not long after, we were also promised DLC on top of all of that– Piranha Plant as a stand-alone DLC character (or you could get them for free by registering your digital/physical purchase), plus five additional mystery slots that could be purchased separately or all together as part of a 'Fighters Pass' package deal.
It was hard to believe that we would get even more, but fans quickly had their favorite picks in mind, and so began the endless speculation which devolved into an exhaustive web of lies and deceit. Halfway through a second wave of Fighters Pass characters, I found myself losing excitement and just wanting the roster to be complete already, at the cost of potential extra additions that could have come in the form of a third wave. But would that have been too much?
All aboard the hype train
Make no mistake: I was there for every single fighter announcement. I remember watching the reveal trailer for Banjo-Kazooie while hiding in the bathroom at work and being completely in shock that it had finally happened– the bear and bird had come home to roost.
There really is nothing else quite like a Super Smash Bros. character announcement, and many have tried to ape their style: Mortal Kombat, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and even Smash Remix, which is a fanmade update to the original N64 Super Smash Bros., and attempts to convey the same level of hype with new character reveals. It really goes to show the level of impact that this series has on the entire medium at large.
Series creator Masahiro “Never Ask Me For Anything Again” Sakurai (he never said that by the way) had become the spokesperson for the franchise more publicly with Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and Super Smash Bros. for Wii U. He had been documenting updates to the games ever since the original iteration on Nintendo 64, but exclusively to a Japanese reader base on his online blog.
Super Smash Bros. Brawl had the first big “character reveal trailer” as we know it with Snake. Sakurai then began updating his new blog, the Smash Bros. DOJO!!, but this time to a global audience. With 3DS and Wii U, however, he himself would accompany announcement trailers with a little bit of personal flair and background information.
Once Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was out in the wild and the first Fighters Pass had begun, Sakurai would have an additional presentation — Mr. Sakurai Presents — after each character announcement. He would show off a gameplay demo of the fighter, and share some personal thoughts on the process, such as the inspiration for their appearance, their movesets, and sometimes the difficulties of even acquiring the rights to get them into the game. It’s likely what inspired him to make his own YouTube channel if I had to guess. It really fed into the hype of things, and let people feel like they were almost a part of the process themselves. I’m sure Sakurai himself knew this, but it could only go on for so long.
Lies and deceit
It goes without saying that when the internet gets excited about a highly anticipated media property, leaks will happen. And the truth of the matter is, many of them are completely false. There was typically a several-month wait between character reveals for the Fighters Pass, and truthfully I had never seen anything like it before or since then: the level of falsehoods, fake character models, and blurry screenshots shared to image boards and social media to endlessly be pored over and speculated upon. What a waste of time, right? …Well, it was a little fun, I’ll admit.
Wondering “gosh, who could be next” after each trailer was something my friends and I would discuss each time. And when a new character would get added to the game, we were excited to try them out together. However, being involved in or even adjacent to online circles which attempted to really dig in and try to find out who could be next was exhausting and exciting at the same time, though more exhausting than exciting over time. It was fun to wonder if a leak could be real, but those in the know may look back and cringe at the Rayman hoax or the infamous… “Grinch Leak”. Ugh.
Speculation to a degree is fun, but the amount of time people spent on crafting fake news stories about video game characters who bounce around and say “wahoo!” is just baffling to me. It’s not the game’s fault that this happened, but it is a byproduct of the age we live in and the current state of modern “fandoms”.
Winding down
The second wave of Fighters Pass characters felt like an extra bonus I didn’t exactly need, but would happily take. Fighters Pass 1 was truly a dream roster, and while I may not be as much of a hater of the Fire Emblem characters in the game, ending on Byleth (from Fire Emblem: Three Houses) was a bit of a letdown if I’m being truly honest. Hearing that we would get six entirely new characters after that definitely softened the blow, and my excitement was renewed.
Once the second wave of Fighters Pass characters had come and gone, however, and we finally got the Sora reveal trailer, it truly felt like the end of an era. An appropriate destination at the end of a wild and crazy ride. Obtaining the rights to Sora was likely the hardest of the bunch given Kingdom Hearts' ties to Disney, and it felt like we could finally close the book on this game and play it “fully completed”.
Looking back on all of it, I’m sure some fans have their own thoughts and critiques. Were there too many third-party characters? Were they all worth the price of admission? Was Steve from Minecraft truly a good fit? Should Geno have got in?
Personally, I have to say I couldn’t have been more pleased with it, though I’m sure I could maybe think of a few extra characters I’d like to have seen if I really thought about it hard, but there aren’t really any glaring omissions. Master Chief and Tingle would have been cool in a third wave of DLC, and maybe some oddball choices from way back in Nintendo’s first-party gaming catalog, but sometimes it’s best to just get out when you’re at the top.
Let us know whether you would've liked to have seen a third wave of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC in our poll below and in the comments too, of course.
Comments 38
First Picks For a Wave 3: Waluigi and Oatchi!
I would have definitely taken a Fighter's Pass 3 with Professor Layton, Rayman, Master Chief, Paper Mario, and Sub-Zero/Scorpion.
With what Sakurai said recently on the future of the series, my hope is that Ultimate just gets more Ultimate. Add some more characters, stages and balance changes for the next system, because it is really designed as the "perfect" Smash game.
Anyone else would've been better than Sora because at that time Square was ticking me off to no end with their bs.
#Chibi-Robo In Smash
If Sakurai's health wasn't in the equation then yeah totally!
Every now and then I still think: "Boy, I hope Rayman's doing ok in that ice"
Just make a new game. No need to artificially extend ultimate's lifespan with a port and more characters, the game has run its course.
Plus I don't want to have any more stupid bickering about theorising who can or cannot get in and supposed leaks and patterns to hint at the next character, we had YEARS of that and it was insufferable, and the mario kart DLC has been going through the exact same thing! It's annoying, just move on from hoping there's a port with more stuff. Next game will be fully new. End of.
I'd rather have Sakurai work on a new Season Pass than a Smash Sequel. Just like Mario Kart the series pretty much reached a high point that is rather hard to achieve a second time around. I also believe Nintendo should focus more on remaking GameCube classics, as they did with Metroid Prime, with classics such as F-Zero GX. Upgraded visuals, more tracks and/or characters is all these games need.
Does Anyone Know Why Dixie Kong Never Made It To Smash?
Adding even more characters sounds like a nightmare for power balancing though.
Only if they bring in Marvel vs. DBZ fighters 😉
I find it absolutely mind blowing that Isaac from Golden Sun has never been on the roster. I always wanted Geno as well, but Golden Sun is truly a gem from dare I say a lost age.
Would’ve kept the game alive so the community wouldn’t be in the horrible state it’s in
Give another wave but with less Sword characters. There are SO many sword based characters...
There’s definitely a huge amount of potential now with Microsoft acquiring Activision. Crash, Spyro, Overwatch, Diablo, and Halo could fill 2 waves of DLC alone. Plus Ubisoft is currently reeling right now, so maybe we could see Nintendo make an acquisition of their own. Rayman as a first party Nintendo character always just felt right
We need more Splatoon Characters (Callie & Marie??) The Four Champions, Oatchi, more pokemon, and Sans of course. Where are these characters Nintendo?? Not to mention the lack of Pauline, Funky Kong, Birdo, Waluigi, and Toad!
For me, by no means. For Sakurai, quite possibly.
@IceClimbersMain I agree with you. Super Smash Brothers Ultimate is too ‘complete’ to leave behind on the platform. They probably have an agreement with the companies that the characters are allowed to be in SSBU, and they could stretch that probably if it gets a ‘definitive edition’ release on the next platform with extra dlc afterwards.
Paper mario with the abilities of thousand year door would be amazing! Or characters like captain toad, waluigi, tingle And I’d love to see other franchises like Monster Hunter, Professor Layton or Resident Evil get represented as a character too.
Honestly, I have that with a lot of Switch games. That feeling of ‘where does Nintendo go from here?’ Since a lot of their games have been stellar. Zelda, 3D Mario, Splatoon, Animal Crossing, 2D Metroid, Mario Kart, and now Pikmin 4 apparently. Where to go from here?
I'm more than happy with the MK8DX Booster Pass which kinda replaced the SSBU DLCs, but that's simply because I like MK8DX more than SSBU
What if Nintendo treated Smash like a "live service" but in a good way? Sort of like Fortnite, with regular new guest characters and stages joining.
I realize this is impossible to do at the level of quality demanded by Smash. Fortnite and other live service games are built for flexibility. But if Smash could feasibly have quarterly updates and maintain the same high standards, I would gladly pay a subscription fee or buy "battle passes".
Well, that and fix the dang online
If they want to pull a Mario Kart 8 and release Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Ultimate Edition next generation with a couple more waves of DLC, I'm all for it.
Even the first 2 waves were too much. The game would be way more balanced and fun to play online without any of the DLC characters but I digress, Nintendo doesn't care about the competitive scene.
Another wave of DLC would mean more balance patches, so I'd love to see it.
Terry Bogard and Kazuya Mishima are fighting games' characters, yes... But! There were no anime fighting games' characters! No Ragna The Bloodedge, no Sol Badguy, no Hikaru Otagi... Meh. Though, they will sound terrible with English voice-overs. And there's NO DUAL AUDIO OPTION SUPPORT in the game! That sucks! It is the main reason why I will never play a SSB. game.
After all of the meltdowns over certain characters getting in over others, the neverending speculation videos, and the fact that it would cost more to buy all of the dlc fighters than the base game, I hope that this game never sees anymore new characters added.
Smash needs a ten year break, then bring it back refreshed with a new line up.
My main issue with Ultimate's DLC is that every character essentially boils down to 3 categories: coming from an RPG series with an anime aesthetic, a fighting game series, or a Microsoft owned IP. And while I genuinely enjoy a lot of the DLC characters and think they did a good job overall, I'd definitely have welcomed another round of DLC that branched out further. There are still some pretty glaring omissions from the first party roster, like Dixie Kong (originally planned for Brawl!) and Bandana Dee, and still many more third party series, Japanese and Western, that could've been really cool additions. I really have to question the decision to relegate series like Resident Evil and Assassin's Creed to Spirits or Mii costumes while far more niche characters made it to the actual roster (as much as I love playing as Terry).
I'd rather have a completely new game in about three or five years...
always up for more characters but ive made peace knowing theyre done with this game (unless they wanna pull a mk8d with a remaster)
if anything id want them to bring back some old modes. break the targets, master orders, smash run and tour (needs to be revamped but mario party x smash bros is such a cool idea)
I loved all the hype and reveals but I played Ultimate less than any other Smash. It's just too much. Too much music, too many stages, too many characters, World of Light is bloated to the max. As a single player mostly it would give me decision fatigue every time I went to play. I just want a concise roster again with unlockables that actually felt worth something rather than being constantly badgered with challenger approaching in the early hours. I want a single player campaign that has some fun depth but isn't a flimsy way to string together a million matches and also isn't a ridiculously bloated experience.
Weird to say Melee is my favorite still when I don't care about most anything that the hardcore players love it for. 3DS is a close second because Smash Run was amazing and I can't believe that didn't get brought to Ultimate.
I'm also hoping "Ultimate gets more Ultimate on the Switch 2" and adds these missing musts:
Waluigi
Crash Bandicoot
Phoenix Wright
Throw in Professor Layton and/or Paper Mario & Luigi and you would have a perfect 7x13 character select rectangle grid. My OCD hates seeing that incomplete 7th row at the bottom...
As a Bandana Waddle Dee fan...no, a third wave wouldn't have been too much. Or a fourth. Or a...yeah, you probably get what I'm saying. And I imagine many others probably feel the same way about different characters. I'm absolutely really grateful for what we got, but seeing my dream fighter enter Smash is something I've yet to see, and it just never felt complete without that. But I'm still happy some other fans got their (much more impossible) dream fighters like Banjo and Sora.
But...Geno? Really?
King Arthur from Ghosts and Goblins, please (he could lose his armor after 100%)
If they want to add Ryza or Impa, I’d be all for it.
I would be more likely to buy a third pass if it was mostly first party characters. Smash is a NINTENDO game, first and foremost.
And I want to see Geno in Smash, fight me
I bought both passes and was overall pretty underwhelmed with what we got. I'd hoped for a slate of characters that continued the SSB traditions of honoring Nintendo/gaming history and the chaos of having so many incongruous graphic and play styles being thrown at each other. Looking back at the full list in this article, less than half are what I would call inspired historical choices (Hero, Banjo, Steve, Sephiroph, Sora). Also, 2/3 of the DLC fighters are fairly normal-proportioned humans who with tweaks could feasibly fit into any other fighting game.
There are still characters out there I believe belong in Smash. Even though he'd be another human with a sword, Ryu from Ninja Gaiden should be in there to round out the trifecta of 3rd party NES-era platformers along with Mega Man and Simon. Including Waluigi would appease the fans and further legitimize a character who's largely been on the fringes for the last 25 years. Dixie Kong, Captain Toad, Crash Bandicoot, Phoenix Wright, Master Higgins, Samurai Goroh, the Star Tropics kid... there's a ton of potential fighters out there.
I'd be interested in a third wave, would probably buy it regardless of quality because my OCD would torment me for knowing there's a fillable hole in my roster. But I'd seriously hope Nintendo/Sakurai would approach such an expansion with a true "all killer, no filler" mindset.
Also they should bring back Poke Floats.
Knowing that Smash would take up a lot of time in the next general Direct was rather disappointing after awhile like when E3 2021 started with a long segment for Kazuya but for the most part I do miss the addition of more content for Smash. Also just like Mario Kart, the only way is down regarding a new entry so adding more to the current game would be better than a new game.
Though what I'd like more than a Fighters Pass 3 would be the remaining past stages brought back to make it not just "Everyone is Here" but also "Everywhere is here". I particularly miss 3DS Rainbow Road, Melee Mute City and the DK stages.
I really felt this Smash was just so bloated.
Chucking everything at it was just too much and it lacked any real sort of focus to make it special.
I'm glad they didn't put even more content in to it.
A bigger roster doesn't improve the game and it wouldn't renew my interest. This is still my least favorite Smash Bros game so I would much rather take a new Smash Bros game over adding new characters to Ultimate.
