What game do you wish you could forget?

Stop right there! We know what you're thinking. You're expecting a long list of games that we wish we had never played. The stinkers that took up 20 hours we'll never get back. Well, you're wrong!
We are not about to be a negative Nancy and dunk on some bad games just because we wish we could wipe them from our minds. This is about positively forgetting games.
What do we mean by that? Good question. Have you ever finished a game so beautiful, that you wish that you could recapture the experience of playing it for the first time? What about solving a puzzle so clever, you know that no future playthrough will be quite as magical? That is what we mean. The games that we wish we could forget so that we could play them all over again.
Of course, nothing is stopping us from replaying our favourites for the 200th time (and don't our backlogs know it), but we're after titles for which the first playthrough will never be matched because the sense of discovery is gone, or the shock is no longer a surprise. We already know too much.
So, join us as we cast a memory wipe spell, look into the Neutralyzer or have our temples pressed by a Time Lord. Let's remember the games we wish we could forget... but in a good way.
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
The correct answer is Outer Wilds. While I do wish that it played a little better on Switch, I know that no amount of replaying is ever going to capture the magic again now that I know how to [REDACTED] past the [REDACTED]. Oh, and where to go to find the [REDACTED]. And how to input the [REDACTED] into [REDACTED]. No number of performance issues would have been enough to make those discoveries anything less than amazing.
To be honest, I could say the same thing about Tunic. I can't imagine replaying that game now that I know about The Holy Cross or about that one thing in the manual. Wipe my mind and throw me back into that one any day (just don't make me fight the final boss again. Please).
Or, of course, I could go for Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn. Not to play it again, to be clear. I just want to forget that one...
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
I've always asked myself whether I would want to play something like Resident Evil 4 again for the first time. As I'm sure many of you are aware, it's easily my favourite game of all time, but when I play it now, there's absolutely zero challenge involved. It's like I'm on auto-pilot for the entire campaign. I'd love to be able to play it again and not know what's coming behind each corner, but I think there's a genuine concern as to whether I'd even get on with the controls in 2024. I know many newcomers have bounced off RE4 in recent years, and I totally understand why. To be honest, maybe I'm better off just breezing through the whole thing.
One game I'd absolutely love to forget and experience with fresh eyes, however, is Inside. Holy moly, that game was an absolute marvel on the first playthrough. Everything was just so weird and disturbing, there's really nothing else quite like it. Dragging a live pig to use as a platform, avoiding the terrifying underwater Siren, and... well, I still won't go into what happens at the end. Needless to say, it's a game that never quite hits the same way after that first playthrough, and as thankful as I am to have experienced it, I'd like to forget just so I can discover it all over again.
Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor
I played Undertale back when it was first released on PC, so I was completely unaware of how things unfolded, or even what you needed to do to get every ending. I just knew you didn't have to fight everything. Oh, my goodness, what a ride. Terrifying, emotional, beautiful, and funny. I haven't dared to replay Undertale because I'm worried revisiting it will dull the emotional impact, but I would love to experience the Pacifist ending fresh all over again.
On a completely different level, Batman: Arkham Asylum. Specifically, the Scarecrow sections. The whole game has an eerie vibe to it, but nothing matches the scares of your first Scarecrow encounter. I freaked out during that cutscene with the body bag — ou know the one — and I still get nervous thinking about it now. if I had no idea it was coming again, I think I'd run out of the room. Man, what a fantastic game. I'd probably play it on something other than Switch, though...
Gavin Lane, Editor
Putting aside the temptation to wipe the Mega Drive's Terminator 2 (not the Menacer one) from my memory, there are a load of treasured favourites to which I'd love to return. My first time trotting through Grunty's Lair into the woodland area would be near the top of the list, but also would The Orange Box. Having not played Half-Life 2 until then, that package was an unrivalled series of jaw-dropping moments — boom, boom, boom, boom — that just kept coming. Portal and the Half-Life 2s (I barely touched TF2 - a telling sign of the Box's quality when a game like that is an also-ran) heralded an exciting new age in gaming for me, one where the possibility space was blown wide open. To experience that anew would be a treat.
Now, if time travel were included in this imagined memory-wipe scenario, I'd go back to experience an all-timer in its industry-shifting heyday. Arcade classics like Pong or Space Invaders that I missed, or early RPGs and text adventures — how incredible it would be to play those without contextual, historical caveats and, 'You have to remember that, at the time...'!
However, I suppose this question really calls for a game with a big twist to re-experience, in which case I'd have my mind blown once more by the KOTOR reveal (and play it on something more powerful than my iBook G4, which had serious problems rendering Dantooine with a playable frame rate). Thinking back, I can't believe that reveal was so effective; it seems inconceivable that I didn't see it coming, though perhaps the intervening decades of media consumption have warped my brain beyond repair. These days, it feels like the first guess I'd come up with, but back in the mid-2000s, my mind was less cynical. To innocence!
What do you make of our picks? Are there any other games that you'd love to forget? Fill out the following poll and then take a trip down memory lane (to the comments) and let us know.
Most Ace Attorney games, Zelda: BOTW (so I could experience it fresh once again), and same as Jim — Tunic and Outer Wilds would be fantastic replays. I never even got to play Tunic properly the first time because I saw too much of it in development 😭
We could suggest retro games but we would judge them by modern standards. I’d love to re experience Final Fantasy VII again but it is objectively the worst PS1 FF title and dated compared to Xenoblade or FFXIV.
Therefore it must always be a more recent title that hasn’t aged. I’d probably pick Horizon Zero Dawn.
All Xenoblade games
I'm about to start DQ11 again and hoping I have left it long enough to not remember all of the story.
Mgs3 ... The story the betrayal and reveals... I felt that game for years to come... especially in an era where storytelling wasn't the forefront of most games at the level metal gear used to bring
Ace attorney (DL6 case)
Undertale pacifist (I literally cried at the end and went on a whole rant to my mother abt the lonely goat boi as she wondered where she went wrong with this child)
Castle Crashers (My first game ever, less abt the story more abt the memories I made with my dad and sister I got stuck as the green knight lol)
And Splatoon 2 Octo expansion (One of my favorite DLCs of all time and the game that rly got me into playing video games during Covid)
TOTK when you dive off the sky island for the first time. As soon as I dropped back down to Hyrule I was like oh man I want to take this slow and enjoy every moment.
The thing is, in order for this to work, time travel would be needed, for the associated context of the experience. For example... Super Mario 64. If I really was playing it for the first time now, it would be nowhere near as mind-blowing as it was back then, because of all the other 3D platformers that I have played since then. The excitement of experiencing it at that point in time cannot be recaptured, and that was a big part of the overall experience, I think. Also, I was young, and held more joy in my heart than I do now. I'm older and darker now. ☹️
Maybe this would work for something purely story related... so I might go for something like Killer7.
I was going to say Outer Wilds and Tunic, but they've been said enough so far so.
Mario Wonder.
Most of the levels were amazing, I didn't watch any trailer before release so it was an entire surprise. And the piranha plants singing is surely my fav thing so far.
I went into DDLC while knowing everything, so I wish I could forget everyhting abou it to play it for a first time for real
Pretty much every single Ace Attorney game for me (to the surprise of absolutely nobody XD) though if I had to pick a single game, it would one million percent be GHOST TRICK: PHANTOM DETECTIVE BABYYYYYYYYYYYY
I somehow managed to stay completely unspoiled in the 13 odd years between it's original release and modern remaster and I'm so glad I did because oh my GOD: I wish I could forget everything all over again. Such a perfectly conceived story with some of THE most masterful twists and turns I've ever seen and I would trade the universe just to experience it for the first time again 💖
Nothing.
(Words/letters limit, you know...)
There's a few for me.
Metal Gear Solid. The only game in the series I enjoyed. Loved every moment of it. I have tried to go back and play it again but I never been able to finish it again main cause I know what's going to happen.
Final Fantasy 6 (3) My favorite RPG of all time but I will admit it's a grind fest especially when you get all those Espers. I think when I was a kid, I was able to tolerate it because I wanted to see more of the story, but now everytime I get to that part I can't get through the grind and just stop playing it, mainly again cause I know what happens. I haven't tried replaying it on Pixal Remaster yet with the MP boost but that just might fix the problem for me.
World of Warcraft Yes I still play it to this day, but the first time playing it. I remember the feeling I got seeing the gates of Orgimmar for the fist time experiencing a Dungeon for the first time. WoW was my first open world game and the fact I can go anywhere just amazed me. Right now I am plying it with my son who's experiencing it for the first time, so seeing him experiencing it is really nice.
Probably one of the Fire Emblem games I like, I doubt there's ever gonna be a new one that's gonna evoke the same feelings those older ones did.
Sayonara Wild Hearts. Every time.
I want to experience those same chills from the first time I heard the reverb-laden rendition of Clair de Lune, and I want to experience the same rush of love to the head I received from the deeply emotional coda of "A Place I Don’t Know," all over again.
breath of the wild, and persona 5. Both are such beautiful and flooring gaming experiences
The first game that popped into my head was Ocarina of Time
Hmmm who played Lure of the Temptress? Possibly my first RPG adventure, would love a fresh revisit.
Fable 2 and 3 also fit this same nostalgic thread…
Now as far as Nintendo games, it has to be Ocarina of Time
I always found this question difficult for some reason.
A lot of games if I played them for the first time today I don't think would have impacted me as much either because they're dated or they hit me at the right time right place.
I'm going to going to go with Mass Effect, 2 to be precise. There's nothing as timeless as a good si-fi tale, Mordins tale will always fascinated me especially.
For me it'd be SOMA. Amazing horror story with many moving moments.
Wind Waker was such a joy to play through the very first time. I've tried revisiting it to capture that feeling again, but even WW:HD ended up feeling 'meh' after a few hours.
So that, the Xenoblade trilogy, and pretty much any of Suda51's games.
I wish I could temporarily forget all 3D games and go through the 2D to 3D transition again. Oh my, I doubt any leap forward in gaming will ever coming close to that sense of amazement for me.
Resident Evil 7 VR, but an hypothetic version (currently in development I hope) for PSVR2. Also Witcher 3 even if there is so much in this game I can't remember that much.
Breath of the Wild is probably the real answer, but I wanted to shoutout something different.
I voted for Super Mario Odyssey, but was torn with Super Metroid.
TBH, the only game like that for me would be TotK, but since I have only gotten to one temple so far... I don't want to forget it yet!
