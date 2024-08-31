Guide Nintendo Direct August 2024 - Every Announcement & Game Reveal From The Indie World & Partner Showcases All games and trailers from the August 27th double presentation

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Unexpectedly, I have fallen back into something of a Splatoon 3 kick this week. While the likes of Pizza Tower and Castlevania make puppy-dog eyes at me from my eShop wishlist, I just don't think I can turn away from my adorable little squid kid and his Splat Dualies at the moment.

It's probably for the best. September looks like it's going to be an expensive month on the ol' game front, so if I can turn to titles already in my library this weekend, then I'll only be doing future Jim a favour.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 776k

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

It’s all about Castlevania this weekend, baby. After playing the Dominus Collection extensively for our review, I’ll be playing… well, more Dominus Collection. I’m surprisingly hooked on the new Haunted Castle Revisited which, despite its rather tame difficulty, is an incredibly engaging take on what used to be a rubbish game.



Not much else for me this weekend, chums. I might boot up a bit of Halo on the Xbox or something, but weekends for me at the moment are chock full of family outings to keep the little one entertained. There’s not a great deal of time for gaming, I’m afraid!

Alex Olney, Senior Video Producer

This weekend I'm finally going to finish Half-Life 2 (for the third time), I can feel it in my bones. What I was most surprised about replaying it was an entire section of the game that I'd forgotten even existed until I reached it. All that stuff with the squad mechanics in those tiny corridors, it's absolute toss isn't it? If I finish it early I'm going to reward myself with another 16-hour RollerCoaster Tycoon session. Maybe some Peglin, too.

Gavin Lane, Editor

Same old, same old for me this week: World of Goo 2 and DKC. Several games from the Direct would be on the playlist if my September funds weren't already earmarked for upcoming games — Castlevania looks very nice!

I do have Munted Finger's Can of Wormholes ready and waiting on my Switch menu, though. So once I've had my fill of Goo, I've got yet more slimy puzzling at my fingertips before Zelda arrives to soak up the end of the summer. Have a good one, folks.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? You can let us know what game you'll be maining in the following poll and then take to the comments to share what else you have on the cards.