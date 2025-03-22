Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'll be playing Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition this weekend. I'm not far into it yet; in fact, I've only just completed the prologue section at the time of writing. So hopefully I'll be able to spend a good few hours with it over the next couple of days and progress another 0.5%.

Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

This weekend, I’m planning on playing some more Hades since I’ve been completely obsessed with it. It’s just insanely fun a replayable, and each run feels so unique.

I’m also gonna be playing a game which has unfortunately not made its way over to the switch for some reason, that being Papers, Please. After having played Return of the Obra Dinn, I wanted to try out Lucas Pope’s first game. I started playing a bit yesterday on my computer, and cannot wait until my next session, its really, really cool!

Gavin Lane, Editor

I've gone and redeemed my final Game Voucher on Xenoblade Chronicles X and I'm excited to get stuck in. I like to think that my tracking down a Wii U copy three years back prompted Nintendo to greenlight this port, and that I was wise to have spent more time finding a copy and downloading the hi-res texture pack off the Wii U eShop than actually playing the thing. I got through the intro to New LA and promptly got distracted by something on Switch. Anyway, it's time to make amends.

Beyond Xenoblade... hmm, let's be realistic: There's no time for anything but XCX this weekend - and not enough hours in the day for that! Have a good one, folks.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I'm on a big "games that make you take notes" kick... still. I think I said that in my last WAYP. But unfortunately not a lot of those games are on Switch — maybe because they're experimental and small, maybe because the controls really require a mouse and keyboard. I just started playing one called Unheard, which is a sort of Obra Dinn-like done with audio! Very cool.

But alongside all those games... I'm also back into Balatro. I feel like I've gotten much worse at it since I last played, so I've been watching a lot of YouTube videos to tell me how to get good again! I should be able to reliably get to at least ante four, and I'm struggling! Don't get me wrong I've had a lot of high ante runs, too, but the early fails are making me feel like I'm bad at games. The videos have taught me that my decision making is bad, but not how to make good decisions! We'll see. Give me a few years and maybe I'll be a card-carrying genius.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Folks, you know the answer: Xenoblade Chronicles X. I've already abandoned the quest to save humanity and I'm exploring, installing probes, and getting mauled by enemies much stronger than me across Primordia. It's good to be back, Mira.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Jealousy. Such a terrible human trait yet here I stand, writing in absolute jealousy. There is a large chance that you, the one reading this, never owned a Wii U and thus, never experienced Xenoblade Chronicles X a decade ago. I confess to being jealous of you, taking the plunge into Mira on the Switch for the first time. Maybe you even have a few good hours in and you’re already beginning to be able to go about New L.A. without looking at the map. Perhaps you’re thinking of giving up due to the insane amount of mechanics the game demands you master from the get go, so here is my advice: stick to it! And above all else, don’t spoil or be spoiled by anyone and anything. Just dive head-first into this knowing that you are experiencing an absolute masterclass of video game open world sci-fi JRPG design. I look forward to learning your first time reactions to certain key plot events.

Game of the week is (you would never have guessed it!) Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. With one of the last Wii U exclusives to be reborn and unleashed onto a younger, far more numerous Switch owners I expect to see some good sales numbers in the upcoming weeks. Up and at them BLADEs, Humanity won’t be saved by itself.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.