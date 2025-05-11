We are back with another edition of Box Art Brawl! Are you ready to rank some cover art?
Last time, we took a look at 1080° Avalanche for the GameCube, and the results were an absolute blowout. The European / North American design took a staggering win, claiming 80% of the vote and leaving the Japanese variant with the remaining 20%. Oof, an avalanche indeed.
Today, we're turning back the clock a few years as we match up three covers for Mario Party 3. This third entry in the prized plumber's board game series arrived on the Nintendo 64 in 2000 and introduced franchise staples like a single-player campaign, freely available minigames and — the most important addition of all — Waluigi.
There are three different designs to choose from this week, so grab those dice and let's get ready to roll.