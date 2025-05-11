News Nintendo Expands Its Switch Online N64 Library With Another Mario Game Mario Party 3 has arrived!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

The North American box art follows a similar design trend to the first two games in the series: a big old picture of Mario, arms outstretched. It does a pretty good job of showcasing the hot new features, mind you. The "70 ALL-NEW mini games" slogan does what it says on the tin, and look at ol' Waluigi almost appearing front and centre.

Europe

The European design is identical to its North American counterpart, though the latter region's red strip has been replaced by the signature European black border. This change is enough to showcase a little more of the key art, giving us a better look at Shy Guy, Chain Chomp and the game's all-new host, Millennium Star. It's a subtle change, but a nice look at some extra details.

Japan

As ever, the Japanese cover art makes the most of the region's portrait formatting to give the key art a vertical makeover. There's so much more to see in this variant, with the newly-added Daisy and classic villains appearing up top (including a particularly uncanny Bowser Jr. model), while the full art of Mario and co. sits below. This is also our first chance to see that all the characters are standing on a board game box — the closest indication to what the game's all about that we've seen so far.

Set all that against a starry pink and yellow background and it's a really rather pleasing image.

Which region got the best Mario Party 3 box art? North America Europe Japan Which region got the best Mario Party 3 box art? (318 votes) North America 11 % Europe 6 % Japan 84 %

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.