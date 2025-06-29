Darkside - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at Donkey Konga 2 for the GameCube; a rather lovely sequel that never quite became the hit it deserved to be. In a classic three-way brawl, Japan came out on top with 47% of the vote, but goodness, it was close. North America just missed out with 46% of the vote - oof! Europe sadly lagged behind with just 8%.

This week, we're feeling the excitement in the air as Capcom begins to lift the lid on Resident Evil Requiem. Yes, it's skipping the Switch 2, but regardless, we're thrilled to see a new entry return to the decimated landscape of Raccoon City.

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube824k

So, we're going to check out Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles, the Wii sequel to The Umbrella Chronicles that partially retells the events of RE2 and RE: Code Veronica. Europe and Japan share almost identical box arts this week other than very minor character placements, so we'll be grouping those two together for the sake of this battle.

Onward!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Darkside - NA
Image: Capcom / LaunchBox

The North American approach feels a bit more, shall we say, "traditional". Its got Leon and Claire front and centre, with Krauser and, uh, Leon ominously floating about in the background. It's a cool image, but honestly, we kinda wish Capcom had leaned into the 'Operation Javier' stuff a bit more. But we also understand that putting the main protagonists from RE2 smack bang in the middle will probably get more eyes on it.

Europe / Japan

Yes, Europe and Japan's box arts are slightly different... SLIGHTLY. Not enough for us though, sorry. They're basically the same, with a cool broken glass effect going on to separate the characters around the edge. It's a bit more abstract than the North American approach, and arguably better represents the segmented structure of the game itself. The lighter tones kind of remind us or the original GamCube box art for RE0 too.

Which region got the best Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.