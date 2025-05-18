Hello folks, we're back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Right, first of all, what happened last time..? Oh yes, we looked at Mario Party 3 for the N64! Heh, this wasn't even remotely close, with Japan's variant winning the day with 84% of the vote. North America managed 13%, with Europe lagging behind with a mere 3%.

This week, we're sticking with the N64 with F-Zero X. We were considering F-Zero GX at first, but crikey, those covers are literally the same across all regions. So X it is. Launched in 1998, the game is playable on Switch now if you have a membership to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and it's a bloomin' good game.

The differences between North America and Europe are so minimal with this one, we're just lumping them together to take on Japan. So let's get to it!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Europe

The Western design for F-Zero X is simple, bold, iconic. It works. Logo at the top, racers down below, with a nice blur effect going on convey speed (which, as we know, F-Zero has in spades). The slogan at the bottom says "A high-speed race across the galaxy!", and we just love the use of colour in this image. Lovely stuff.

Japan

Japan's design has the western image right there in the centre, but there's more. So much more. We've got characters displayed at the top, while the logo has been moved to the bottom. Forks of lightning adorn the very top of the image, and the superb use of colour is extended across the whole composition.

Which region got the best F-Zero X box art? North America / Europe Japan Which region got the best F-Zero X box art? (1,717 votes) North America / Europe 17 % Japan 83 %

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.