We are back for another edition of Box Art Brawl, and it's a good one this week.

Last time, to celebrate all things Sonic for his 35th anniversary, we matched up every Sonic game on Switch, leading to a beefy nine poll options! Sonic Origins Plus came out on top with 33% of the vote, Sonic Mania Plus landed in second with 20%, and Sonic Superstars took the bronze with 15%. Coincidentally, those are the three games featured in the newly announced Classic Sonic Collection.

We're celebrating another big anniversary this week, as the almighty N46 turns 30. To mark the occasion, we're finally turning to one of the very best games on the system, Diddy Kong Racing. Gosh, what we'd give to finally see another entry in this Rare racing series, eh?

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There are just two covers to choose between this week, so let's check 'em out.