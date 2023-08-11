If you love the Xenoblade Chronicles series, regardless of what your favourite game in the franchise is, there's something everyone can agree on — the music is phenomenal.

Earlier this year, not only did we get a long-awaited release date for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 soundtrack, but we also got the reveal stunning new 'Trinity Box' soundtrack that would contain music from every single Xenoblade game — from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition all the way through to Future Redeemed, the final part of Xenoblade Chronicles 3's DLC.

The Trinity Box is an absolute beast of a soundtrack collection — 20 CDs worth of music, over 350 songs, and over 20 hours of music from six interlinking stories. The cover reveal didn't come until after the aforementioned DLC was released, and there was a reason for that — spoilers. Designed after the Trinity Processor, if you don't know what that is, well... now is not the time to explain it, but it's a crucial part of the Xenoblade franchise.

The Trinity Box was only available for pre-order at Procyon Studio — which is Yasunori Mitsuda's (one of the many composers who has worked on the series) production studio — during April. This writer was lucky enough to snag one, and it came at a hefty USD $155 including shipping. And all six soundtracks are here — Definitive Edition, Future Connected, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Torna - The Golden Country, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Future Redeemed.

Also with the soundtrack is a booklet, which contains comments from many of the series' composers such as ACE, Manami Kiyota, and Mitsuda. There's also a note from series creator Tetsuya Takahashi, who gives a rather amusing anecdote on why he thought of using jazz music in Torna — thanks to Damien Chazelle's incredible movie Whiplash for inspiring.

But that's enough talk about the soundtrack itself — why not bask in this chunky box of music in our gallery?

While you can't buy the Trinity Box anymore, you can purchase all of the numbered game soundtracks separately now on Procyon Studio's website and other retailers. And some soundtracks are even available digitally on Apple Music or Amazon Music to purchase.

Which Xenoblade game has your favourite music? Vote in our poll below and let us know in the comments what you think of the Trinity Box.

What Xenoblade game has your favourite soundtrack? Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch) Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch) Xenoblade Chronicles X (Wii U) I can't pick - they're all incredible What Xenoblade game has your favourite soundtrack? (54 votes) Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch) 19 % Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch) 30 % Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch) 17 % Xenoblade Chronicles X (Wii U) 9 % I can't pick - they're all incredible 26 %

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.