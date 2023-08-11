If you love the Xenoblade Chronicles series, regardless of what your favourite game in the franchise is, there's something everyone can agree on — the music is phenomenal.
Earlier this year, not only did we get a long-awaited release date for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 soundtrack, but we also got the reveal stunning new 'Trinity Box' soundtrack that would contain music from every single Xenoblade game — from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition all the way through to Future Redeemed, the final part of Xenoblade Chronicles 3's DLC.
The Trinity Box is an absolute beast of a soundtrack collection — 20 CDs worth of music, over 350 songs, and over 20 hours of music from six interlinking stories. The cover reveal didn't come until after the aforementioned DLC was released, and there was a reason for that — spoilers. Designed after the Trinity Processor, if you don't know what that is, well... now is not the time to explain it, but it's a crucial part of the Xenoblade franchise.
The Trinity Box was only available for pre-order at Procyon Studio — which is Yasunori Mitsuda's (one of the many composers who has worked on the series) production studio — during April. This writer was lucky enough to snag one, and it came at a hefty USD $155 including shipping. And all six soundtracks are here — Definitive Edition, Future Connected, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Torna - The Golden Country, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Future Redeemed.
Also with the soundtrack is a booklet, which contains comments from many of the series' composers such as ACE, Manami Kiyota, and Mitsuda. There's also a note from series creator Tetsuya Takahashi, who gives a rather amusing anecdote on why he thought of using jazz music in Torna — thanks to Damien Chazelle's incredible movie Whiplash for inspiring.
But that's enough talk about the soundtrack itself — why not bask in this chunky box of music in our gallery?
While you can't buy the Trinity Box anymore, you can purchase all of the numbered game soundtracks separately now on Procyon Studio's website and other retailers. And some soundtracks are even available digitally on Apple Music or Amazon Music to purchase.
Which Xenoblade game has your favourite music? Vote in our poll below and let us know in the comments what you think of the Trinity Box.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Comments 6
That would be an amazing collectible to have! As for the question at the bottom, my favorite OST is between 2 and 3. I really can’t pick between them as they both do different styles extremely well. XC2 is a straight up banger of a soundtrack through and through, but XC3’s is a lot more emotional and feels more cinematic in ways. But you can’t go wrong either way
Cool collectible. Definitely not worth the secondhand price it will inevitably end up at though.
I like that the poll specifies Definitive Edition. Like, if you preferred the Wii / 3DS version of Xeno 1's ost, then too bad! No poll option for you!
(tbh, I do in fact prefer the Wii version of "You Will Know Our Names" at the very least)
I may have to pick up the individual OSTs. Would love to rip them to FLAC.
I listen to all of these soundtracks outside of the game on pretty much a regular basis. I really can't pick a favorite lol. Even the expansions for each of these have incredible music.
Square Enix, please convince Nintendo to do a Theathrythm-style Xenoblade game with you!
Man, I can't wait for mine to come in with the xenoblade 3 limited edition CD set with the replica flutes. Just waiting on that shipping notification.
