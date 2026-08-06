Rumours about Blizzard's action-RPG Diablo IV coming to the Switch 2 have once again resurfaced. The latest update comes from an "exclusive" report by 'billbil-kun' of Dealabs.

The website claims the Nintendo version of the game will arrive in the second half of September 2026 for $69.99:

billbil-kun: "Almost 3 years after its release on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, Diablo IV seems to be about to conquer a new platform: the Nintendo Switch 2. Two separate leaks, from two different classification bodies, we're now pointing in the same direction...There has been radio silence on the side of Activision Blizzard, publisher of the title, but we wanted to dig into the subject on our own, and we are able to confirm that the game will indeed arrive on Switch 2, and very soon."

A physical version is also mentioned, but it's believed to be a "code in a box". As for the Lord of Hatred DLC, it's apparently "unknown at this stage" if it will be included.

As noted above, this update follows ratings for a Switch 2 version of Diablo IV surfacing on Indonesia and Taiwan's classification boards earlier this year.

Blizzard kicked off Diablo's 30th anniversary celebrations in February with the announcement of Reign of the Warlock - a new paid DLC class for Diablo II: Resurrected. During the Switch generation, Blizzard also released Diablo III and the game's expansion content on the hybrid platform.