Update [ ]: In case you missed it, here's your reminder that The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles paid DLC is now officially available in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Once again, it gives you access to the racers Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello as well as the Pizzafire van & the new track, New York City.

The "limited time" TMNT Festival is also underway, and will run from now until 2nd August 2026.

Original Story: [Tue 28th Jul, 2026 04:30 BST]:

Since racing onto the Switch and Switch 2 last year, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has received multiple paid and free DLC updates.

This week sees the arrival of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (based on TMNT: Mutant Mayhem), which is available as a standalone purchase or can be accessed via the paid Season Pass. The turtles will follow on from the Minecraft, SpongeBob, Pac-Man and Mega Man paid DLC, with Avatar Legends to follow in October 2026.

These guest characters also come with vehicles, courses, emotes and more. Here's the official description:

"Cowabunga! Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello burst onto the track in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Hop into the Pizzafire Van and race through the streets of New York City! The Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pack also includes additional sounds, emotes, and decals."

This DLC is individually priced at $5.99 / £4.99 or you can pick it up in the Season Pass for $29.99 / £24.99 (or your regional equivalent). The Switch 2 version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds includes upgraded frame rate and resolution. It can also be purchased as a standalone upgrade for $10.00.

Sega also announced a second year of content for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, starting with Godzilla and Evangelion collabs.