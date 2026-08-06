Following the Direct this week, Nintendo has announced Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will be getting its own manga adaptation.
This announcement was shared on the official Fire Emblem social media account. The first prologue chapter will appear in the October 2026 issue of Shueisha's Saikyo Jump, due out in September. It will also be featured in Shonen Jump+ app.
The manga artist Kazurou Kyou, who was behind the Fire Emblem Engage manga, is also working on this latest series. As noted by Siliconera, the adaptation of Engage (which currently has no official English localisation) has been about for around three years, with the final volume launching in Japan earlier this week.
No details have been shared about what exactly to expect just yet, but we do have the key artwork which features the four heroes, the main protagonist, and various other characters you'll face in the new game.
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will arrive exclusively for the Switch 2 on 17th September 2026. Here's a bit about the game's story. You can find out more in our previous coverage.
"The Dagdan Empire: a land at the peak of prosperity under the rule of the gods. In the Empire’s capital city of Dagsion, worthy fighters from all over the land arrive to compete in the Heroic Games, with the winner granted one wish. Among the combatants are four Heroes tied to the fate of the world.
"Five years after the Heroic Games, the Dagdan Empire faces its end at the hands of the revived demon god, Balor. Four Heroes who played a significant role in the Heroic Games have vanished. To confront the situation, the progenitor god Sothis charges one soul with saving the world from its end. That soul is you."