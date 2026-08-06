Following the Direct this week, Nintendo has announced Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will be getting its own manga adaptation.

This announcement was shared on the official Fire Emblem social media account. The first prologue chapter will appear in the October 2026 issue of Shueisha's Saikyo Jump, due out in September. It will also be featured in Shonen Jump+ app.

The manga artist Kazurou Kyou, who was behind the Fire Emblem Engage manga, is also working on this latest series. As noted by Siliconera, the adaptation of Engage (which currently has no official English localisation) has been about for around three years, with the final volume launching in Japan earlier this week.

No details have been shared about what exactly to expect just yet, but we do have the key artwork which features the four heroes, the main protagonist, and various other characters you'll face in the new game.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will arrive exclusively for the Switch 2 on 17th September 2026. Here's a bit about the game's story. You can find out more in our previous coverage.