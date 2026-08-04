Nintendo has added tracks from Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave to Nintendo Music as a special release, giving you a taste of what's to come when the game launches on 17th September 2026.

There are 10 tracks clocking in at 30 minutes in total. We've quickly scanned through them, and they sound equal parts catchy and epic, so about what you'd expect from a new Fire Emblem.

Here's a look at the new additions:

The Blaze - Cycle of the Sun

Legend of the Endless Flame

Hope Endures

True to his Colors

Shadow from Elsewhere

Queen's Gambit

Storm of Petals

A Life of Glory

Bloodstained Arena

Voice Upon the Peak

Remember, you'll need to be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online to access the music app, and you can now do so on desktop in addition to mobile.

If that's not enough, Nintendo is also adding a Fire Emblem theme to the Nintendo Today! app, though this won't be until tomorrow at the time of writing. Come on, you can wait one more day, huh?

Otherwise, the Direct was loaded with information on the game's character's, combat mechanics, classes, quests, shops, and more. It also ended with a look at the game's 'true protagonist', who enters a world 'ablaze with turmoil'.