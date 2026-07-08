If you've been eager to try out Yoshi's new Switch 2 game, it seems Nintendo will soon be offering a demo for the title.

In a now-retracted news post (that appears to have gone live ahead of schedule), Nintendo announced a "free demo" for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. According to the same post, it will allow you to try out the first chapter while "discovering creatures and experimenting to find out all about them".

If you decide to purchase the game, your save data from the demo will carry over to the full experience - allowing you to pick up exactly where you left off.

Nintendo previously released an in-store demo for Yoshi's new game in May, but more recently has been offering more eShop demos. Some of the latest ones include a demo for Rhythm Heaven Groove and a Switch 2 demo for Star Fox.

You can find out more about Yoshi's latest adventure in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.