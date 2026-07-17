Gameloft has this week released a dedicated Switch 2 Edition of its free-to-play racing title Disney Speedstorm on the eShop.

As highlighted in the official announcement, this version of Speedstorm offers improved resolution in docked mode. Existing Switch users can also update their version of the game via the free upgrade pack on the eShop page.

Gameloft: "Disney Speedstorm - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is now available! Enjoy smoother experience, 1440p resolution when docked, and 4-player split screen in the Local Freeplay! This follows an update last year "Nintendo Switch 2 improvements."

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Gameloft previously announced the rollout of "Switch 2 improvements" for the Switch version of Speedstorm alongside a new season last year. It was noted at the time how racers on Switch 2 would also be able to experience 60fps and visual enhancements.

At the very least, the "Switch 2 Edition" that's gone live this week is a reminder to revisit Disney Speedstorm, if you haven't already played it on Nintendo's new hardware. When this title originally launched on the Switch in 2023, we enjoyed what it had to offer, but felt the performance on this platform was a letdown.