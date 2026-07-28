Resident Evil isn't an annual franchise, but Capcom says it's been using remakes to help it meet its goal of releasing a major title every year.

In the latest issue of Game Informer, producer Masachika Kawata mentioned how revisiting older games in between new releases allows the Japanese company to achieve this target, while also allowing the development team to hone its craft. Here's what he had to say (via Nintendo Everything):

"Being able to revisit older games and remake them helps Capcom meet that goal of releasing a Resident Evil title each year, but it also allows the team to continually challenge themselves and hone their craft. That’s not to say the remakes are any less important. In fact, they’re just as important as the mainline titles."

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He added how this cycle allows Capcom to fund and create not only new entries in the Resident Evil series but also finance completely new IP, such as Pragmata.

As for Resident Evil "spin-offs", remakes and new games currently take priority, and the team is busy pouring all of its energy into these types of projects:

"Maybe there are a lot of people out there who would like to see more spinoff titles or such, but honestly, the team is giving everything it has right now, working on things like our new entries like Requiem or remakes."

Following Capcom's successful release of the new entry Resident Evil Requiem in February, it is now focused on Resident Evil Veronica - the next remake project due out in 2027.