When Nintendo released its latest financial data, a lot of people were understandably focused on the news that the Switch 2 would soon be getting a price hike in the west. But one little nugget that fell under the radar was the fact that the original Switch is getting closer and closer to the lifetime sales of the PS2.

Whether the Switch will actually surpass 160 million sales and beat the PS2 is touch and go at the moment, but launching the console in a new region might give it the boost it needs to cross the finishing line.

Yes, according to Day Zero Media, Nintendo may be gearing up to release the Switch in India in 2027 at 20,000 rupees. It's said that only the original model is being released, so no OLED Model, no Switch Lite, and certainly no Switch 2. That said, this would mark the first instance that the console is officially available in the region, with Redington said to be handling distribution.

You can get the console in India via the grey market at similar prices, and Day Zero Media states that the Lite is also comparable at around 18,000 - 21,000 rupees with the OLED Model sitting at around 35,000. Still, Nintendo hasn't had an official presence in the region for quite a while – you're looking at the Wii and DS era – so this could be a pretty big deal.

It's hard to say just how successful such a launch would be 10 years after the Switch's original release elsewhere, but with well over 1 billion people living in India, it's safe to say that the console would probably receive a sizeable boost in sales.

Whether that boost is enough to push the Switch over 160 million lifetime sales is anyone's guess right now. And hey, Sony could still find another 5-10 million PS2 sales down the back of the couch. Either way, we'll have to wait until Nintendo or Redington make an official announcement.