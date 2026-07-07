The Mario Kart World soundtrack was added to Nintendo Music at the beginning of June, and since then, Nintendo has released multiple "Free Roam" song updates for it.

The latest batch has now been made available, and this update adds songs based on Super Mario World, Super Mario Land, Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins and Wario Land: Super Mario Land. Here's the full list of songs included:

Mario Kart World - Free Roam Song Update (7th July 2026)

Main Theme (Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3)

Main Theme (Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins)

Ground BGM (Super Mario Land)

Underground BGM (Super Mario Land)

Title BGM (Super Mario World)

Overworld Medley (Super Mario World)

Ground BGM (Rock 'n' Roll 1) (Super Mario World)

Ground BGM (Rock 'n' Roll 2) (Super Mario World)

Ground BGM (Ska) (Super Mario World)

Ground BGM (Country) (Super Mario World)

Ungerground BGM (Super Mario World)

Underwater BGM (Super Mario World)

Bonus Game BGM (Super Mario World)

Castle BGM (Super Mario World)

Koopalings BGM (Super Mario World)

Ending (Super Mario World)

This follows a Nintendo Music "special release" last week featuring select tracks from the new Switch title Rhythm Heaven Groove.

Apart from this, Nintendo has today released new Switch Online "play to unlock" icons based on Clu Clu Land and Kuru Kuru Kururin. And later this week, the battle royale title Tetris 99 is hosting a special Star Fox event.

Last week, Mario Kart World also got a game update adding more Knockout Tour Rallies, with even more on the way.